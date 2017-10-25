Mobile channel: A new Marketing strategy to engage customers in Digital Market

Marketing strategies should include the mobile channel to engage customers and drive sales. This is true even for the home-based business. On the local level, brick and mortar businesses implementing a mobile campaign will just about be able to lead people right through their front doors and to specific products of interest.

Digital marketing is the act of promoting products and services using digital distribution channels (Radio, TV, Internet, Mobile) to reach consumers in a timely, relevant, personal and cost-effective manner. There are two different forms of digital marketing. Pull digital marketing in which the user seeks out and selects (pulls) the content from a site and Push marketing, which involves both the marketer (creator of the message) as well as the recipients the user. The marketer has to push (send) the messages to the user for the message to be received. Examples of push digital marketing include Email, SMS, MMS, and RSS. For every effective marketing campaign push and pull message marketing should be used in concert along with traditional channels that promote calls to action.

MMS (Multimedia Message Service) mobile marketing enables streaming video, flash, and advanced capabilities and can contain a timed slideshow of images, text, audio, and video. This technology enhances the user's experience and will lead to more click-through rates.

Blue-tooth systems which offer "hot spot" areas are also being deployed. These offer a content management system with a Blue-tooth distribution function. This technology has the advantages that it is permission-based, has higher transfer speeds and is also a radio-based technology and can therefore not be billed. Geo-fencing is another technique that can also be used to trigger mobile ads and special messages to users as they enter or exit an area like a stadium.

The Rapidly Increasing Mobile Trend

There has always been a demand among consumers for more technologically advanced products that simplify our lives and facilitates the delivery of information as evidenced by mainstream media methods that have gone from print materials to radio to TV to computers to laptops to cell phone and now to smart mobile devices.

Increasing Usage of Handheld Devices

Email, mobile web browsing and social networking are increasingly seeing usage on handheld devices. Over the past few years SMS (Short Message Service) that is a one-way text message sent via cell phone has turned out to be a legitimate advertising channel, and it is the most popular branch of the Mobile Marketing industry. In fact, data indicate that people favour receiving timely opt-in text messages. These messages can be 160 characters in length and include links to mobile-optimized websites or application downloads to help create more effective and measurable calls to action.

E-mail can also be used to inform customers about opt-in text message programs. Or an email can be triggered as a result of a text message, to provide additional details around the call to action or fulfil an information request.

Mobile Programs like Kobenetwork also often include desktop and mobile web use that enables customers to directly provide their permission to receive text message communications by completing forms online. Web visits could also be triggered as a result of a text message announcing specials, prizes or incentives for completing surveys and questionnaires.Mobile presents an amazing opportunity for "main street" businesses because it will be as if they were walking around town with the prospect and leading them right into their business and right to the very product, service or meal they are looking for