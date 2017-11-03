Mobile Marketing Academy - They're Only Sleeping

Mastering app engagement is a prerequisite for driving growth in a mobile-first world. Adopting a unified, multi-channel campaign focus will deliver conversions, revenue, and meaningful relationships that stand the test of time. Mobile Marketing Academy will show you the way.

Last week in Episode three, we discussed how ninety percent of mobile shopping carts go abandoned and how to mitigate this problem by driving lifetime customer value and boosting your conversion know-how.

Today, in episode four of our Mobile Marketing Academy, we examine how after only one week, sixty eight percent of app users go dormant, and we will teach you how to win them back with a wake-up diet of hyper-personalized push notifications and email.

Join hosts Joyce Solano Emily Taggart as they talk about improving mobile retention by reactivating inactive or dormant app users.