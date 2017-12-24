Model and Actress Molly Simms-"My Home Is The Heartbeat Of Where My Family Is"

Molly Sims is teaching us all how to truly live our best lives. While this supermodel is juggling three children and a career, helping people stay “Everyday Chic”, bringing organization and simplifying into our homes with her book of the same name. I sat down with Molly and we talked everything from her holiday plans, her essential tip for anyone looking to get organized, and why she thinks that the time for women has truly arrived.

It’s that time of year; what are you and the rest of your family doing for the holiday? We are going to Cabo San Lucas! . We are going to live it up and I can’t wait. We are going to do a little Los Angeles and then a little Cabo. I cannot wait, I am ready to see this year go on it’s way!

Is it slightly different celebrating the holiday in a tropical location? It is, it’s very weird. I am going to embrace though, be positive and love it!

You have three kids that are definitely keeping you active. Is it hard keeping up after three children and raising them in the Hollywood industry and trying to keep them grounded? Absolutely. Especially with the kinds of things you are seeing now. In terms of the accessibility in particular. It’s definitely a lot. You have to keep a close eye, you have to watch the phone, everything. From them being on YouTube to everything else, you have to be very focused and very “on it” and also on them. That’s not easy because it takes time and energy. I mean, these are things we did not have to think about before at all. I mean, when we were young we had nothing like these things. It’s a different time and a different animal now for sure.

There are plenty of things to keep children active now, but at the same time, is it hard to keep them healthy as well? You are involved with LiveHealth Online so does that contribute to keeping the kids on the go and as healthy as possible? We do probiotics, we just had that in our smoothie this morning. We keep washing our hands constantly. but keeping everyone healthy is definitely hard. I mean, I have three kids under the age of five, it’s like a petri dish sometimes. (laughs). I am not going to be taking three kids to the doctors all at one time. Fresh air makes a huge difference also!

The app is like being able to FaceTime your doctor whenever you want, it’s like having your doctor in your back pocket. They accept insurance, it’s great. We used it recently when my son had stomach issues, and they told me to get Tylenol and a baking soda bath; I didn’t even have to leave my kitchen, and that was a very good feeling. You get to FaceTime and get advice from a real doctor and you don’t have to leave the house, it’s amazing.

I just finished your book “Everyday Chic” and your design aesthetic is very relatable, yet very chic. Would you agree? You know, I definitely think so. We try on purpose to make it that. “The Every Day Supermodel” was all about beauty and fashion and taking care of yourself inside and out. “Everyday Chic” brings it into the home, the heartbeat of where my family is. People always tell me “Oh my God your Instagram looks amazing” Well, yeah, that’s the twentieth picture of sixty that were taken and that was the best one! (laughs). We do try to give you tips and tricks to make things that take a ton of effort look effortless. It goes back to Live Health, make your life effortless and as easy as possible. Set yourself up for success. I am telling you, I have a big life. I have three children, and it is awesome, but it is stressful. Sometimes I will remind myself, “ok do this, don’t do this’. Here are five things you can keep in your fridge that can save you fifteen minutes every week. Things like that are the kinds of things that can help women and help moms. I can share great tips that I have gotten from organizers or chefs or cooks or just my village of friends who are parents of older children and who have given me awesome advice.

I love the book and I love the way it turned out. More importantly I love the way it reflects my family. I really was that girl with cashmere sweaters in her oven. Now I have learned to cook and put it on out there!

If you had one tip that was your go-to in say, organization, what would you say is a fantastic tip that you would offer anyone? Cubbies. Eighty percent full, twenty percent empty. Have a holding tank. Gift it, donate it, keep it. If you haven't worn it, you are not wearing it. I am an animal about it. I just redid my whole house, and my moms. I can get rid of more in five minutes than someone could in a day (laughs). Organization is like weight loss, I’m telling you.

In 2018, we can definitely say the future is female, so to speak. Do you think that with everything going on with the #MeToo movement and women finally speaking up that this is finally the tipping point? I think it’s been the tipping point for a while. I think women are ready for change and want to be heard. Women deserve to be heard and need to be listened to. I don’t think women need to be oppressed and we say something, we mean it. I think it is a hard time, but it is absolutely necessary. It’s a good time and I think it’s the day of reckoning that we long deserve.

What is coming up for Molly Sims now? We miss “Las Vegas”! I know! I am going back out soon, my little one is now ten months, so I am starting to go back out for some shows. We also have a YouTube Channel, we just finished our second baby, the book “Everyday Chic”, I am just so busy! I told my agent the other day “I can’t handle anymore”! (laughs). It’s fun though, and I just love my life.

What inspires you on a daily basis? I think reflecting and being grateful and gracious. I just adopted two families for Baby to Baby, Melvin and Esmerelda. They mean nothing to you, but I am so lucky that I can do this. I told my son that he has no idea how lucky and privileged we are. I got into it, I wrapped presents, I was proud of myself. I was being inspired to do something and I love that.