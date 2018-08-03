Model Rick Genest, AKA Zombie Boy, Dead At 32

The Canadian model and artist Rick Genest, best known as Zombie Boy, has died at the age of 32.

Genest, who rose to global fame after his appearance in Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” video in 2011, reportedly was found dead in his home on Wednesday. Radio-Canada, citing Montreal police, reported the cause was suicide﻿.

Gaga shared a few emotional posts about Genest on her Twitter account, imploring people with mental health issues to seek help:

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Genest was known for his head-to-toe tattoos, which he began accruing at 16. He held Guinness World Records for having the most insect tattoos (176), and the most human bone tattoos (139).

His tattooed body, with its avante-garde appearance, became a fixture on the fashion runway. Genest was featured in a January 2011 campaign by Thierry Mugler, and he walked in menswear and womenswear shows that season. He also appeared in Vogue Hommes Japan and Brittish GQ Style, and was the face of Jay-Z’s label Roc-A-Wear in Europe in 2012.

One of Genest’s most notable partnerships was with Dermablend professional makeup products. He appeared in a video for the products that began with his entire body covered in makeup and progressed with him removing the covering to reveal his famous tattoos.

His 33rd birthday would have been on Aug. 7.