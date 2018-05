Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images

Pat Cleveland started her modeling career in the late '60s, but it wasn't until the mid-'70s and '80s that she really became well-known. As Vogue Italia notes, Pat was dubbed the Catwalk Queen , thanks to the way she danced and twirled down the runways. She walked them for some of fashion's biggest names, including Stephen Burrows, Halston and Thierry Mugler. She also opened her own modeling agency.Anna, of course, was exposed to the fashion industry from a young age. She's been forging her own path since around 2010. 2015 was a particularly busy year , as she scored campaigns for Lanvin, Bottega Venetta and Vionnet, appeared on covers for Love and Vogue Italia (among others), and walked in dozens of runway shows.