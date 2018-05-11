In the 1980s and ’90s, models like Cindy Crawford and Christie Brinkley ruled the billboards, TV screens and magazine covers. Now, their kids are here to show their stuff ― maybe even to take over.

Did you see how many September covers Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, snagged in 2017? We rest our case.

But it makes sense: If we were blessed with Cindy’s genes, we’d want to be her when we grew up, too.