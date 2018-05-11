In the 1980s and ’90s, models like Cindy Crawford and Christie Brinkley ruled the billboards, TV screens and magazine covers. Now, their kids are here to show their stuff ― maybe even to take over.
Did you see how many September covers Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, snagged in 2017? We rest our case.
But it makes sense: If we were blessed with Cindy’s genes, we’d want to be her when we grew up, too.
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we thought we’d pay tribute to some of the industry’s most famous model moms and the kids who have followed in their fashionable footsteps.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Supermodels