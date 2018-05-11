STYLE & BEAUTY
Model Moms And The Kids Who Strutted In Their Footsteps

Like mother, like daughter (or son).
By Julia Brucculieri

In the 1980s and ’90s, models like Cindy Crawford and Christie Brinkley ruled the billboards, TV screens and magazine covers. Now, their kids are here to show their stuff ― maybe even to take over.

Did you see how many September covers Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, snagged in 2017? We rest our case.

But it makes sense: If we were blessed with Cindy’s genes, we’d want to be her when we grew up, too. 

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we thought we’d pay tribute to some of the industry’s most famous model moms and the kids who have followed in their fashionable footsteps. 

  • Presley and Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
    Cindy Crawford, an original supermodel, has one of the most famous faces in fashion.&nbsp;She was most popular in the '80s an
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    Cindy Crawford, an original supermodel, has one of the most famous faces in fashion. She was most popular in the '80s and '90s, appearing in campaigns for Versace and Pepsi, but she's still active in the industry today.

    Meanwhile, her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has been carving out her own spot with magazine covers, ad campaigns and runway shows. Kaia has already built a solid foundation for a long future in fashion, just like her mom. As for older brother Presley Gerber, he's had his share of major fashion moments, including starring in a Calvin Klein ad with his sister.
  • Elizabeth Jagger, Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger
    Jerry Hall has been a model since the 1970s, appearing on <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/07/01/jerry-hall-magaz
    Dave M. Benett/VF17 via Getty Images
    Jerry Hall has been a model since the 1970s, appearing on a number of magazine covers and posing for various brands. She's also recognized for her former relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children. Among them are daughters Elizabeth (left) and Georgia Jagger, who've both found success of their own as models.

    Elizabeth has modeled for Redken, Vogue, Gap and MCM, while Georgia's credits include campaigns for Mulberry, Chanel, Rimmel and Hudson Jeans. The two sisters also posed together for a Sonia Rykiel campaign in 2015, and most recently, they appeared in a Sunday Times feature with their mom.
  • Anwar, Gigi, Yolanda and Bella Hadid
    Yolanda&nbsp;Hadid may be best known these days for starring on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but long before her r
    Manny Carabel via Getty Images
    Yolanda Hadid may be best known these days for starring on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but long before her reality TV stint, she made a name for herself as a model, one swimsuit photo shoot at a time. 

    The torch has now been passed to Yolanda's daughters, Gigi and Bella, and her son, Anwar. They've posed for numerous magazine covers, appeared in major ad campaigns and amassed massive (and devoted) fanbases on social media.
  • Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook
    Christie Brinkley gained fame with her&nbsp;run of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers in <a href="https://www.si.com/sp
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    Christie Brinkley gained fame with her run of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. She also modeled for CoverGirl for a quarter-century and posed for too many magazine covers to count.

    In 2017, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook officially joined the SI Swim family, appearing in her first spread for the magazine. This year, she got even more involved, posing for the swimsuit issue and having one of her own photos featured in the magazine.
  • Anna and Pat Cleveland
    Pat Cleveland started her modeling career in the late '60s, but it wasn't until the mid-'70s and '80s that she really became
    Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images
    Pat Cleveland started her modeling career in the late '60s, but it wasn't until the mid-'70s and '80s that she really became well-known. As Vogue Italia notes, Pat was dubbed the Catwalk Queen, thanks to the way she danced and twirled down the runways. She walked them for some of fashion's biggest names, including Stephen Burrows, Halston and Thierry Mugler. She also opened her own modeling agency. 

    Anna, of course, was exposed to the fashion industry from a young age. She's been forging her own path since around 2010. 2015 was a particularly busy year, as she scored campaigns for Lanvin, Bottega Venetta and Vionnet, appeared on covers for Love and Vogue Italia (among others), and walked in dozens of runway shows.
  • Ella Richards and Lucie de la Falaise
    Lucie de la Falaise&nbsp;has modeled for&nbsp;brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Ann Taylor and appeared on the cover of Vogu
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Lucie de la Falaise has modeled for brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Ann Taylor and appeared on the cover of Vogue. She is also the daughter-in-law of Keith Richards and niece of jewelry designer and YSL muse Loulou de la Falaise.

    Her daughter, Ella Richards (Keith Richards' granddaughter), has been gaining popularity in the industry herself, walking in shows for Pringle of Scotland, appearing in ads for Burberry and being photographed with her mom for Vogue and Stella McCartney.
  • Isabella Rossellini and Elettra Wiedemann
    Isabella Rossellini may be best known as an actress, but for a period in the 1980s, she <a href="https://www.biography.com/pe
    Venturelli via Getty Images
    Isabella Rossellini may be best known as an actress, but for a period in the 1980s, she took a break from films to focus on modeling. In 1982, she entered into a contract with Lancôme, which made her the highest-paid model in the world at one point, according to The Cut. In 1996, the contract ended, but two decades later, Rossellini has returned as a model for the cosmetics brand. 

    Her daughter, Elettra Wiedemann, also worked as a model for over a decade before starting her website, Impatient Foodie. Like her mother, Wiedemann appeared in numerous Lancôme campaigns, posed for magazine covers and was photographed by heavy hitters like Patrick Demarchelier.
  • Yasmin and Amber Le Bon
    Yasmin Le Bon was <a href="http://www.yasminlebon.net/about/index.html" target="_blank">one of the highest-earning models in
    Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
    Yasmin Le Bon was one of the highest-earning models in the 1980s and has appeared on over 300 magazine covers, including the first issues of British and American Elle. The wife of Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon has also been photographed by the likes of Patrick Demarchelier and Peter Lindbergh, and dabbled in the world of design

    Yasmin's eldest daughter, Amber, has taken after her mother, walking runways for Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph & Russo and appearing in campaigns for Sisley and Redken.
  • Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp
    Vanessa Paradis has been a singer, actor and model. She became a muse to Karl Lagerfeld, appearing in various <a href="http:/
    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Vanessa Paradis has been a singer, actor and model. She became a muse to Karl Lagerfeld, appearing in various Chanel ads, including commercials for the L'Esprit de Chanel fragrance and Rouge Coco lipstick. And yes, there was that relationship with Johnny Depp.

    Her daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, has herself become a Lagerfeld muse, appearing in the designer's couture shows for Chanel and starring in a fragrance ad of her own.
  • Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley
    Andie MacDowell is another model-turned-actress. The&nbsp;"Groundhog Day" star got her start in the fashion industry, appeari
    Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
    Andie MacDowell is another model-turned-actress. The "Groundhog Day" star got her start in the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Anne Klein and Bill Blass. It was a series of Calvin Klein ads, though, that really gave her career a boost. Over the years, she also served as one of L'Oreal's most recognized spokeswomen, working with the brand for three decades. 

    MacDowell's daughter, Margaret Qualley, has followed a similar path. Aside from her acting success, she's been embraced by the fashion crowd, having appeared in Vogue and V magazines, among others, and even starring in a Kenzo perfume ad.
  • Theodora Richards, Patti Hansen and Alexandra Richards
    Patti Hansen began modeling when she was just 16, after being scouted at a hot dog stand of all places. She went on to cover
    Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images
    Patti Hansen began modeling when she was just 16, after being scouted at a hot dog stand of all places. She went on to cover magazines like Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Esquire, worked with Calvin Klein Jeans, and appeared in Revlon ads

    Her two daughters with Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards, Theodora (left) and Alexandra, are successful models in their own right, having appeared in ad campaigns and on fashion magazines just like their famous mom.

