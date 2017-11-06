Modern Day Technology Evolution You Might Not Have Heard Of

Why we talk of technology has been affected daily by changes, evolution in technology has not yet stopped bringing in new ideas that leaves man wondering how they came into existence. From the Internet of everything to latest but awesome technology apparatuses, that man can hardly survive without, much as still not been created. When we talk of evolution in technology, what first comes to mind is how technology keeps on modifying our daily life and how it has inspired man to think beyond impossibilities.

From Unmanned Area Vehicle to health technology, then talking about artificial intelligence, so many evolutions are coming out to help humans survive emanating problems that appears insufferable. To this end, some technologies are still not known completely, but are helping our society becomes better day by day.

Below are technologies that going to redefine our existence in years to come:

Telepresence Technologies

Telepresence is an evolution to the way to how we see things. With it, you can see, hear and interact with people and things that are not where you are physically. While the idea is not new completely due to the fact that email, chat and video conference have been in existence, what makes telepresence different is that it gives room for a person to feel something as if they are present or have the effect of something via telerobotics. The object being felt is not present at the location where its effect is being experienced.

Ubiatar, a telepresence technologies innovation offers something similar; it gives avalanche persons who need to be somewhere else for an important assignment, instead of risking transportation costs and life, to direct something representing him in a place. The idea, according to the management of the firm, is that, “instead of complex or clumsy robots/webcams, with ubiatar he can just hire another human that is already on the place, directing him or her as his Avatar (his remote physical presence there)”.

Robot Artificial Intelligence

Technology is moving higher with robot and artificial intelligence. Recently, a robot named Sophia, spoke at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, and was granted a citizen of Saudi Arabia. The robot listens, answer extempore questions, and lectures. Sophia was created by David Hanson, founder of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, and was described by the company as “the most beautiful and celebrated robot,” with “porcelain skin,” “slender nose” and an “intriguing smile.”

UAVs

Agriculture is feeling the development in UAVs. Though, the idea is beyond agriculture, but recently, much efforts have been placed in seeing that the cultivation, weltering and even harvesting are been realised by Unmanned Area Vehicle. In construction, news reporting and product delivering, UAVs have been doing fantastic.