'Modern Family' Death Arrives And Some Fans Couldn't Care Less

The heavily hyped death on “Modern Family” finally happened on Wednesday night’s episode.

If you don’t want to know which character passed away, stop reading here.

We are saddened to announce that DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, has ascended into primetime eternity. DeDe was the ex-wife of Jay (Ed O’Neill) and mother of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

Claire learned in a phone call that DeDe died peacefully in her sleep, prompting family members to reminisce about the feisty and sometimes-critical DeDe. And she stayed true to her character in the end. In a voice message she left Claire, DeDe can be heard saying: “I saw your new photo on social media. Are you part of some protest where you’re not allowed to wash your hair?”

Series creator Christopher Lloyd promised last month that a “significant character” would die and said it would be a “moving event.”

But given that DeDe had appeared on the show a mere seven times before Wednesday’s “Good Grief” episode, Twitter didn’t take the loss so hard.

when I think of a significant death, I always think of the person whos been in seven episodes in 10 years.#ModernFamily — Guy Smiley (@GuySmiley11) October 25, 2018

Anyone else kind of disappointed we lost a #ModernFamily Halloween episode to Dee-Dee’s death? pic.twitter.com/dIbU5kjdGt — Monica👾 (@theoriginalmon) October 25, 2018

tbh i'm a little sad what is probably our last halloween episode (and first after a dry spell) overshadowed by the death of my least favorite (and most annoying character) #modernfamily — Calamity Jane (@ClamityJane4) October 25, 2018

that was the modern family death? man i'm disappointed — chidi anna kendrick (@adeIedazeem) October 25, 2018

me hearing about that modern family death pic.twitter.com/HwvDhQ9ri6 — Olmos. (@itsjustolmos) October 25, 2018

The 'Significant' Death on Modern Family Was Not Worth the Hype pic.twitter.com/k7DjQde1jy — elmahdi annis (@AnnisAnnismhdi) October 25, 2018

I feel like this particular “death” was a cop-out and maybe a significant character is going to die later on in the series leaving us in shambles?? #ModernFamily but then again it’s a comedy. @ModernFam pic.twitter.com/3gRwsrR2rY — Allthings_naomiwatts (@baeomiwatts) October 25, 2018

