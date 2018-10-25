'Modern Family' Death Arrives And Some Fans Couldn't Care Less

The heavily hyped death on “Modern Family” finally happened on Wednesday night’s episode.
If you don’t want to know which character passed away, stop reading here.
We are saddened to announce that DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, has ascended into primetime eternity. DeDe was the ex-wife of Jay (Ed O’Neill) and mother of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).
Claire learned in a phone call that DeDe died peacefully in her sleep, prompting family members to reminisce about the feisty and sometimes-critical DeDe. And she stayed true to her character in the end. In a voice message she left Claire, DeDe can be heard saying: “I saw your new photo on social media. Are you part of some protest where you’re not allowed to wash your hair?”
Series creator Christopher Lloyd promised last month that a “significant character” would die and said it would be a “moving event.”
But given that DeDe had appeared on the show a mere seven times before Wednesday’s “Good Grief” episode, Twitter didn’t take the loss so hard.
And props to this guy for guessing correctly.