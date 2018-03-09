18 Kitten Heels That Don't Look Like They Belong In The '50s

This spring, we’re throwing it back to styles we can thank our grandmothers for. From flattering wrap tops and breezy breezy jumpsuits, to slingbacks and kitten heels, many of spring’s top looks prove what goes around comes around.

Now, we’re not talking about your grandmother’s clanky kitten heels and orthopedic wedges. Instead, today’s kitten heels are (dare we say) a step up from those of the past in order to match today’s clothing extremes like flowy wide-legged trousers and skin-tight bodysuits.

If you’re looking for a heel that won’t break your back but will carry the same amount of style as a stiletto, see below for 18 modern kitten heels that don’t look like they belong in the ’50s: