HUFFPOST FINDS
03/09/2018 03:40 pm ET

18 Kitten Heels That Don't Look Like They Belong In The '50s

Kitten heels > stiletos 👠
By Amanda Pena

This spring, we’re throwing it back to styles we can thank our grandmothers for. From flattering wrap tops and breezy breezy jumpsuits, to slingbacks and kitten heels, many of spring’s top looks prove what goes around comes around. 

Now, we’re not talking about your grandmother’s clanky kitten heels and orthopedic wedges. Instead, today’s kitten heels are (dare we say) a step up from those of the past in order to match today’s clothing extremes like flowy wide-legged trousers and skin-tight bodysuits.

If you’re looking for a heel that won’t break your back but will carry the same amount of style as a stiletto, see below for 18 modern kitten heels that don’t look like they belong in the ’50s:

  • 1 Elia B Jennifer Ruffle Heels
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie for $138.
  • 2 Charles by Charles David Addie Pump
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom for $100.
  • 3 Tory Burch Ashton 65mm Pumps
    Shopbop
    Get them at Shopbop for $298.
  • 4 Sam Edelman Ludlow Kitten Heels
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie starting at $98.
  • 5 Via Spiga Blake
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $295.
  • 6 Jeffrey Campbell Saltaire Pointy Toe Mule
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom for $125.
  • 7 Trotters 'Kimberly' Woven Leather Slingback Pump
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom for $140.
  • 8 VIONIC Josie
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $140.
  • 9 Calvin Klein Gabrianna
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $99.
  • 10 Dolce Vita Deedee Bootie
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom for $150.
  • 11 Tahari Gayle
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $81.
  • 12 Klub Nico Arden Heels
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie for $188.
  • 13 MICHAEL Michael Kors Gia Sling
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $120.
  • 14 Nina Talley
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $89.
  • 15 Schutz Lara Lee Heels
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie for $178.
  • 16 Louise et Cie Esperance
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos for $99.
  • 17 14th & Union Kiera Slingback Kitten Heel
    Nordstrom Rack
    Get them at Nordstrom Rack for $40.
  • 18 Sol Sana Perri Kitten Heel Mule
    Urban Outfitters
    Get them at Urban Outfitters for $30.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Shoes Kitten Heel
18 Kitten Heels That Don't Look Like They Belong In The '50s
CONVERSATIONS