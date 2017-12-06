Mohamed Hadid Calls Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Saddest Day' Of His Life

Hadid, father of models Bella and Gigi, was born in Nazareth during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and fled to Syria with his family when he was 18 months old. Hadid, now a Los Angeles real estate developer, denounced Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Hadid shared a photo of the Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“The saddest day of my life as an American-Palestinian .. and to all the Palestinian’s that have endured the Israeli occupation of our fathers and great grandfathers Land,” Hadid wrote on Instagram. “Now Mr president Trump with a simple signature gave with no return Our beloved holy land Jerusalem to the Israelis as their capital.”

Jerusalem has been under Israel’s control since 1967, despite both Israelis and Palestinians claiming it as their own.

Most countries of the United Nations have recognized Jerusalem as an international city and holy site. Previous U.S. policy regarding the dispute over the city has been to let Israeli and Palestinian leaders negotiate between themselves.

World leaders such as Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron have condemned Trump’s break from decades of international consensus.

The Hadid family has been open in sharing their Palestinian and Muslim roots in interviews and on social media. Hadid often shares his story through photos on Instagram. With his account of how his family fled, he included the photo they presented for a Palestinian refugee card.

Gigi Hadid posed for the very first cover of Vogue Arabia this year, quickly followed by her sister Bella. Bella has spoken about how her father’s refugee status has influenced her to protest Trump in interviews.

“I come from a really diverse background. I’ve had incredible experiences all over the world ... and I’ve learned that we’re all just people, and we all deserve respect and kindness,” Bella told Elle in February. “We shouldn’t treat people as if they don’t deserve kindness just because of their ethnicities. It’s just not right. And that message — to be compassionate whenever possible — that’s so important to me.”