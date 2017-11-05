Mohammad Anas Shah Biography

Entrepreneur
Mohammad Anas Shah (born March 31, 1998 , Karachi, Pakistan) is an British-Pakistani blogger and entrepreneur. He currently resides in the London, United Kingdom. He is a licensed talent agent and owner of IT company Shah Media Groups.
CAREER
Shah’s experience spans celebrity, events, hospitality, charity, entertainment and fashion. He has worked with global brands and corporates, entertainment companies and event planners, agencies and design companies and, of course, some brilliantly diverse micro and mega SMEs.
Shah used his experience in advertising, public relations and promotional services to assist in the political campaigns of several like minded Entrepreneurs , He also have wide experience in social media marketing.
After founding Shah Media Groups which is one of the UK’s most sought after social agencies for businesses, charities and personalities, Shah also founded Pakistan’s leading news & sports website Social Express News, which has been endorsed by several star cricketers including Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Moin Khan, Ahmad Shahzad, Wahab Riaz and Pakistan’s champion trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
CONVERSATIONS