Mohammad Anas Shah Biography

Entrepreneur

Mohammad Anas Shah (born March 31, 1998 , Karachi, Pakistan) is an British-Pakistani blogger and entrepreneur. He currently resides in the London, United Kingdom. He is a licensed talent agent and owner of IT company Shah Media Groups.

CEO Haier Pakistan/ Chairmain PSL Franchise Javed Afridi presenting Peshawar Zalmi’s official Jersey to Mohammad Anas Shah

CAREER

Shah’s experience spans celebrity, events, hospitality, charity, entertainment and fashion. He has worked with global brands and corporates, entertainment companies and event planners, agencies and design companies and, of course, some brilliantly diverse micro and mega SMEs.

Shah used his experience in advertising, public relations and promotional services to assist in the political campaigns of several like minded Entrepreneurs , He also have wide experience in social media marketing.