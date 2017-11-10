Moishe Mana: "Between Us Jews"

The following is a guest post by Moishe Mana. As founder and president of the Mana Group, he is a real estate and content developer.

How can it be that many Jews and the white supremacists are supporting the same politician? In America we have them supporting President Donald Trump and in France we had Jews supporting presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. Is the biblical prediction of the “end of time” by the Prophet Isaiah coming true? “The wolf will live with the lamb (in peace) and the leopard will lie down with the young goat.” Are we witnessing a miracle?

Trump and his supporters have put America in moral bankruptcy and the U.S. Constitution that protected all minorities is under a massive attack.

The genie now is out of the bottle. The genie has no color. The genie has no race. But the genie prefers the Jews because they are the easiest target. One should ask oneself: What is the connection and why should a Jew support this?

Does the fact that Trump’s daughter has converted give us protection forever? Do those Jews prefer a Purim miracle over the Constitution? Or maybe they view Ivanka as today’s Princess Esther? There are those who believe in the theory that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Does the fact that Trump is going after the Muslims make it good for the Jews?

Unfortunately, I have met many wealthy Jews who want to save on taxes and are blinded by greed. They are knowingly or unconsciously aware of the future risks. When Hitler needed uniforms for his youth movement, it was a Jewish manufacturer who agreed to give him credit because it was a “business decision.” In the first nine months of 2017 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States have gone up dramatically, an increase by over 67%, as reported by the Anti-Defamation League. Nigel Farage, the English Brexit activist and great ally of Trump, has just claimed that the Jews represent a bigger threat to America than the Russians.

Albert Einstein once said, “I do not fear evil, I fear those who stand by and do nothing.”

Let us not forget the dark times of U.S. history, such as the genocide of Native Americans and the movies glorifying the cowboys who slaughtered them.

Let us not forget the America of slaves, the America of jailed Japanese citizens during the Second World War. And it is still fresh in our memory, the Vietnam War and the consequences resulting in the deaths of 3.5 million Vietnamese just because of American fear of Communists. Let us not forget the McCarthy era of persecution. This country does not deal well with fear. And finally, let us not forget America in the 1930s and 40s – over 20,000 Americans packed in Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City, saluting Hitler and chanting anti-Semitic slogans.

Let us remember the America that closed its gates on the Jews and refused entry visas during that time. The America that was afraid of Jews and the Jews who feared to speak up against that policy. Let us remember the “Voyage of Saint Louis,” a ship packed with 1,500 children, traveling from one port to another in the Caribbean Islands, looking for shelter. Let us remember the America that refused to grant a safe haven to those who sought it and sent them directly back to the ovens waiting for them in Europe.

Let us beware of “America of the Coward,” not of “America of the Brave.” And lately (just last year), let us remember the horrifying pictures of men, women, and children, drowning and lying down dead on the shores of Europe and the lack of empathy and lack of compassion the world demonstrated - especially in America. Ironically, it was Germany that stepped up to the plate and took the position of “America of the Brave.” America has stepped into the shoes of Germany of the Thirties and demonstrated “America of the Coward.”

It is only a matter of time, in my opinion, until we have a tsunami-like movement against the “Jewish cartel who control the fake media and control over 50% of the US assets.” Whites, Blacks, Hispanics, and the rest of the world, will gather against us and there will be no one to protect us. For that matter, as a Jew, I am preparing alternative plans to flee should it happen again.