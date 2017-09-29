Mom Explains Exactly Why Parents Should Thank Their Kids' Teachers

A mom’s truthful (and viral) speech is reminding parents how vital teachers are for their kids.

In a joint effort with Little Things, Kristina Kuzmic, also known as the “Truth Bomb Mom,” explained why parents should take time to let their kids’ teachers know they appreciate them in a video that was viewed more than 1.6 million times as of Friday.

Noting that teachers deal with several kids a day with varying personalities, while also keeping an eye out for struggling students and not necessarily receiving a fair salary, Kuzmic also explained one of the most admirable traits of teachers: They wake up and do it all over again.

“They do it willingly,” she said. “Saints, I tell you.”