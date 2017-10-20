Mom Teases Model Brother By Having Her Toddler Recreate His Pics

Model Aristotle Polites has found some tough competition in his 18-month-old nephew.

Polites’ older sister, Katina Behm, hilariously teases him by having her toddler, Augie, recreate his modeling photos. It started months ago when Behm couldn’t get Augie into his plaid button-up shirt.

“The image of him with the shirt undone and his bare chest exposed made me laugh because he looked like he belonged on the cover of a romance novel,” she told HuffPost. “I took a picture and then realized I bet my brother Aris has a picture just like this on his Instagram page which is filled with modeling photos.”

Behm found a similar photo of her brother taken by photographer Royce Bugarin and created a side-by-side image of Augie and her brother. She sent it to her family and asked, “Who wore it better?”

The family adored the comparison, so Behm created an Instagram account with the handle @babyandthebody to continue the funny project. She posts weekly and currently has more than 9,000 followers.

Behm said her little brother approves of the project (he sometimes posts the side-by-side images on his Instagram page) because they have the same sense of humor.

“My brother and I get along great,” she said. “We’ve always had a great younger brother/older sister relationship, lots of poking fun!”

Behm chose Polites to be godfather to her daughter, Delphi (Augie’s twin), and the siblings try to stay in touch as much as they can with their busy schedules.

“I’m so proud of him because he’s out there doing his thing and following his passion, but it’s hard not to rip on him a little bit,” she told HuffPost. “Some of his modeling pictures are hilarious, but he doesn’t take himself too seriously which is good because I get such a kick out of recreating them with Augie.”

The toddler seems to have somewhat caught on to the project, too. Behm said if Augie doesn’t seem interested in being in the photos, she tables the idea for another day. Once, though, after having a few weeks of not dressing him up for the recreated pics (she saves a few weeks’ posts at a time), the toddler got excited when he realized they were taking more photos.

“The moment I propped him up against the nursery wall where a lot are taken he got all excited because he remembered that we take pictures like that sometimes,” Behm said.

The cute project has also been particularly enjoyable for Behm’s 88-year-old grandmother. She doesn’t use social media, so every Sunday, Behm emails her the photo of Augie she plans on posting.

“She answers, ‘Is it time?!’ and races upstairs to check her email with me on the phone so we can laugh together,” Behm told HuffPost. “She always comments on how handsome Aris is but Augie always wins in her eyes. I think the love multiplies with every generation.”

See more of the cute side-by-side images below and on Instagram.

