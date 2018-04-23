A Mom's Plea For One Simple Change To Girls' Clothing Goes Viral

A mother is fed up with her daughter’s clothing ― and she’s not alone.

Author Heather Kaczynski wrote on Twitter that she didn’t understand why her 3-year-old had to put up with pants that lacked pockets:

PLEASE PUT POCKETS ON GIRLS PANTS. omg. My 3yo is SO ANGRY when she doesn't have pockets or the pockets are fake. She has THINGS TO HOLD, like rocks and Power Rangers. She's resorted to putting stuff down her shirt. come on. pockets for girls please — Heather Kaczynski (@HKaczynski) April 20, 2018

The pocket plea drew more than 230,000 “likes” over the weekend and plenty of replies. Most were from other parents who also wanted their daughters to know the simple pleasure of stuffing rocks and such into real, functional pockets:

My girl refuses to buy shorts in the girl section because "they don't have any treasure pockets." May she always value pockets full of rocks so highly. — Alison Chandra (@aliranger29) April 22, 2018

Exactly the same problem! Mine has resorted to wearing a baseball cap and stuffing things in the band. When gramdma asked why and if she would like a little purse she said "no, I want pockets or mabye a utility belt like batman". — Gareth Hogan (@furryronin) April 22, 2018

At 4, my kiddo had a pair of pants she always wore backwards because there were functional pockets in back and stupid sewn up nothings in front. — Rebecca Donnelly (@_becca_donnelly) April 20, 2018

I was spoken to at little ones nursery once. They were concerned she'd been putting things in her kinckers toys etc. I asked her about it "it was my builders belt and they were my tools. I was being a builder like daddy." Legend — Becca Daisy (@theRebeccadaisy) April 21, 2018

My 13 year old daughter has started choosing jeans from the “boys” sections of stores, just so she has decent pockets. — Sarah (@sarah1807) April 22, 2018

My daughter @katie__holden asked for pockets for Christmas when she was three! — Dede Holden (@DedeHolden) April 22, 2018

As some noted, it was not just a problem for the little ones:

I’m 47 years old and this is still my number one complaint. — Laurie A. Duncan (@macsamurai) April 21, 2018

I have this same complaint about pants for me. This is exactly why grown women get excited about clothes with pockets. — erika🏕rose (@erikafrose) April 21, 2018

I picked up a bunch of rocks today and had to hold them in my hands until I got home. — Jenny Bramble (@jennydoesthings) April 21, 2018

And for women, too. There is nothing more enraging than fake pockets. You took the time to make it look like pockets but can't give me the functionality of pockets?? — Catherine Elcik (@CatherineElcik) April 21, 2018

As Kaczynski pointed out, there’s clearly a demand for something that should be simple to provide:

Apparently all it takes for a tweet to blow up is to complain about lack of pockets. Come on, capitalism, give us pockets. You have a hungry market here! 😂 — Heather Kaczynski (@HKaczynski) April 21, 2018