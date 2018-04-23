A Mom's Plea For One Simple Change To Girls' Clothing Goes Viral

A mother is fed up with her daughter’s clothing ― and she’s not alone.
Author Heather Kaczynski wrote on Twitter that she didn’t understand why her 3-year-old had to put up with pants that lacked pockets:
The pocket plea drew more than 230,000 “likes” over the weekend and plenty of replies. Most were from other parents who also wanted their daughters to know the simple pleasure of stuffing rocks and such into real, functional pockets:
As some noted, it was not just a problem for the little ones:
As Kaczynski pointed out, there’s clearly a demand for something that should be simple to provide:
Now it’s up to designers and retailers to step up.
