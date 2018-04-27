PARENTING
04/27/2018 05:28 pm ET

Moms Are Comparing Their Post-Birth Pics To Kate Middleton’s, And It’s So Honest

"Who's the princess now???"
By Elyse Wanshel

Well, this rules.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, Louis Arthur Charles. About seven hours later, the duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, stepped out with her hair and makeup fully done to show off her royal bundle of joy.

And, with some help from a stylist and hairdresser, she looked absolutely radiant.

Although she appeared flawless, some thought the pristine photo-op sent the unrealistic message to women that they needed to “snap back” after giving birth.

The backlash inspired some women to post more realistic post-birth photos online in order to keep things real — and by real, we mean actual pictures of themselves hours after giving birth.

Check out some of their hilarious pics below!

