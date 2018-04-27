Moms Are Comparing Their Post-Birth Pics To Kate Middleton’s, And It’s So Honest

Well, this rules.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, Louis Arthur Charles. About seven hours later, the duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, stepped out with her hair and makeup fully done to show off her royal bundle of joy.

And, with some help from a stylist and hairdresser, she looked absolutely radiant.

Although she appeared flawless, some thought the pristine photo-op sent the unrealistic message to women that they needed to “snap back” after giving birth.

The backlash inspired some women to post more realistic post-birth photos online in order to keep things real — and by real, we mean actual pictures of themselves hours after giving birth.

Check out some of their hilarious pics below!

A post shared by Yve Jones (@yvejones) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Here you go @janegarvey1 - me and Kate 7 hours post-natal.... I'm the one on the right, in case you're wondering.... @BBCWomansHour pic.twitter.com/6yf3H5a2T1 — Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) April 24, 2018

A post shared by ruthannieparnell (@ruthannieparnell) on Apr 23, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Here you go @janegarvey1 and @BBCWomansHour here’s my hilarious comparison! I looked bloated and dreadful after 3 days of induced labour ending with an emergency C-section! pic.twitter.com/XXs0bQH5PO — Sophie Killingley (@PrettySophieK) April 24, 2018

When Kate steals your style and looks equally as flawless post birth 😏😅@BBCWomansHour pic.twitter.com/qwUimApZik — rebekahbaker (@rebekahbabbage) April 25, 2018

A post shared by Danielle Sforza (@theformer_ntmom) on Apr 24, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

So since people are posting pictures comparing to themselves to #katemiddleton after giving birth, we had to join in! Here is @PriscillaQOD! pic.twitter.com/YLnOAiKUQh — Mix969 (@mix969) April 24, 2018

Everyone is praising Kate Middleton for being photographed hours after giving birth. It made me go back through old pictures of when I had my first, and it turns out Kate isn't the only one with #postbirthphotos.



Who's the princess now??? #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/vdtvpAaYXu — Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) April 24, 2018

This is me and my wife, about 2 hours after our son was born. Poor thing, she was exhausted. pic.twitter.com/Tp7PjNNmaR — Helen Reeve (@Helen_Reeve_) April 24, 2018

Kate Middleton 7 hours after giving birth Vs Me seven hours after giving birth 😂



I mean, I know she had help to look that good but I would’ve needed a mortician that specialises in putting make up on corpses and industrial quantities of sanitary wear #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/UHjK85gYLm — Rachel Williams (@MrsRJWill) April 24, 2018