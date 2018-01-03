Moms Gold Choice Award Winner: Unlocking Parental Intelligence

Gold Mom’s Choice Award Winner: Unlocking Parental Intelligence

The Moms Choice Awards® has named the parenting book, Unlocking Parental Intelligence: Finding Meaning in Your Child’s Behavior as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. Author Dr. Laurie Hollman is a Gold Award Recipient. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

.

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five identical books for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from influence by publishers. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Moms Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of Unlocking Parental Intelligence: Finding Meaning in Your Child’s Behavior will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

Unlocking Parental Intelligence: Finding Meaning in Your Child’s Behavior addresses: “Why do children do what they do?” “What’s on their minds?” How can parents know their child’s inner world? By lifting the curtain on these questions parents are helped to become “meaning-makers” who understand the significance behind their kids’ behaviors. Experienced psychoanalyst Laurie Hollman, PhD., reveals five enlightening steps to help parents solve problems by learning what their kids think, want, intend, and feel. Parents and professionals alike will find a new empathic approach from this uplifting book that will reshape families’ lives and guide them through all stages of typical and atypical child development.

The publisher, Familius, is known for creating books by a community of professional family experts. Founder and director of Familius, Christopher Robbins, exclaimed with pride about Dr. Hollman’s award: “Fantastic! And well-deserved.” The Familius website at www.familius.com contains additional information with many articles by this award winning author, Laurie Hollman, Ph.D. Her website also contains hundreds of articles she has written for parents and professionals: http://lauriehollmanphd.com. The book can be purchased at the Moms Choice Awards website, the Familius website, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and wherever books are sold.

About the Moms Choice Awards®