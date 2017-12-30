Momwnts of Awe

Everyone except the benighted have memories of awe, even without the use of mindful molecules. I have written about walking into the Jeu de Paume museum in Paris and about realizing, on a wooded path, in light fog, that I was running parallel to albino deer. And there have been many other occasions. What a joy to recall a few of them, even more to savor them while they're happening.

For example, gazing at stars wheeling over a ranch in New Mexico, stars long hidden from me by city lights, grateful as I am for electricity, one cost is the dimming of the night sky

Painting so intently that I forgot to eat, in my case with no training in art

From the end of a pier in the Hudson River, watching Manhattan black out in sections from the north end to where I was in the south, leaving only vehicular lights

The novelty encountered in travel, and the leisure, are conducive to moments of awe and reverie:

Sitting on a porch overlooking Kealakekua Bay in Hawaii next to a friend playing the didgeridoo, watching spinner dolphins, and humans kayaking so the dolphins back under water must have seen a paddle on one side of the narrow hull, then on the other

Skiing down from the Swiss border to the Austrian village where I had learned the rudiments, the skis having been carried up by horse-drawn sleigh

Watching, from a high place in the hills,dusk fog come in from the coast fog that looked as dense as water

Meditating in a Kyoto temple, before a garden of rocks and raked pebbles, as a tourist, not a monk

As Wordsworth knew, magic moments e are not strange to most children: lo mention a few examples from my won life:

Descending from a high elm by bending skinny horizontal branches, grabbing the next lower branch, and continuing to the ground, while pretending to fall

Making sounds back and forth with an unseen bird, conversing with another kind of animal)

Waking in a pasture on an overnight Boy Scout hike and seeing a cow standing right next to me, calmly chewing grass

Running to school so fast you feel you are about to take off and fly, like Superman

Encountering the “sublime” is a sure way.

Looking down prior to descending into Desolation Valley in the Rocky Mountain National park, Colorado (would there be a way out?)

Just after dusk on the freeway near Shasta, California,visually tunneling through snow and looking for an exit

Or being surprised by some moment of “culture”:

Hearing Cecilia Bartoli sin Italian love songs in the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, or discovering that the cellist in the shadows at a dance concert is Yo-yo Ma

Hearing from somewhere an answer to a koan (“how many times does the candle flicker?”)

Finding a mural by the artist and poet David Jones in the pantry of a holiday cottage in Wales that had been part of an artists’ colony

Writing a poem as if taking down dictation, after being introduced to the moon by a Basque elder

Breaking through fear:

Losing control in while beating deleterious patterns in the Hoffman Process about training in my family of origin, after being helped to see and name the patterns)

Learning to swim in deep water after fear of drowning which has given me sympathy for people suffering a trauma they can't get beyond

Giving a speech to a audience of hundreds in a Manhattan hotel ballroom, not memorable except to the speaker in an altered state

Getting lost in an athletic activity:

Sculling on the Charles River, started to meet a requirement, continued because I loved it

Hiking up to Nevada Falls in Yosemite and, seeing the flow was very low then, walking across the stream at the top

Kayaking down rapids in the Rogue River in southern Oregon (“just keeps flowin’ along”)