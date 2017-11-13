Monday's Morning Email: An American Sickness: How Domestic Violence Often Underpins Mass Shootings

AN AMERICAN TRAGEDY How America’s mass shooting crisis is rooted in its domestic violence problem. The Texas church shooter’s ex-wife said she lived in constant fear of Devin Patrick Kelley. Tearful church members reunited a week after the tragedy to worship in a baseball field. And the church itself has been transformed into a memorial for the victims. [HuffPost] [Tweet | S hare on Facebook]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TRIED TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM HIS SATURDAY CLAIMS That he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that there was no Russian interference in the U.S. election. Condemnation of Trump’s statement from former intelligence chiefs was swift. [HuffPost]

HUNDREDS DEAD AFTER EARTHQUAKE HITS BORDER OF IRAN AND IRAQ At least 332 were killed and over 2,500 injured. [Reuters]

THE NANTUCKET DA IS REPORTEDLY PLANNING ON INTERVIEWING A TEEN KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER About the alleged sexual assault of the 19-year-old. Meanwhile, actor Richard Dreyfuss denies exposing himself to a writer. Rebel Wilson detailed how a “male star” sexually harassed her. Gal Gadot is reportedly refusing to return for “Wonder Woman 2” if producer Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, continues to stay on board. And hundreds in Hollywood marched to protest the rampant reports of sexual harassment and assault. [HuffPost]

HOW DOES TRUMP’S CHIEF OF STAFF DEAL WITH THE TWEETS? HE IGNORES THEM “ Believe it or not, I do not follow the tweets.” [HuffPost]

THE INTRIGUE AROUND LEBANON’S PRIME MINISTER CONTINUES Saad al-Hariri said Sunday he plans to return to Lebanon from Saudi Arabia in two or three days amid rumors he had been coerced into staying. He also hinted that he could take back his shock resignation. [HuffPost]