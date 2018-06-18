Monday's Morning Email: Dems Beg GOP For Help Stopping Immigrant Family Separations

TOP STORIES
EIGHT DEMOCRATS ARE TAKING THEIR BEST SHOT AGAINST FAMILY SEPARATIONS AT THE BORDER By speaking out and hoping their Republican colleagues pay attention. Trump could single-handedly end the practice of splitting up families at the border. But until Democrats control the House or Senate, all they can do is raise hell. Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen denied Sunday that the agency has any separation policy. Laura Bush called the separations “cruel and immoral.” And Melania Trump said in a statement she “hates to see children separated from their families.” [HuffPost] [Tweet |
BORDER PATROL CHASE ENDS IN DEADLY CRASH At least five people were killed and several others injured when an SUV believed to be carrying undocumented immigrants crashed in southern Texas after being chased by Border Patrol agents. [HuffPost]
PROTESTERS DESCEND ON TEXAS TENT CITY Constructed last week to shelter migrant children, the site became home to a protest Sunday as crowds marched to oppose the separation of immigrant families at the border. [HuffPost]
OSAKA ROCKED BY EARTHQUAKE Officials say three people were killed and about 150 injured in Japan’s second-biggest metropolis. “I thought it was a nightmare because I was so confused. The whole world was aggressively shaking.” [HuffPost]
NEW JERSEY ARTS FESTIVAL SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 22 INJURED One suspect is dead and another in custody. [HuffPost]
COLOMBIA’S PRESIDENT-ELECT VOWS TO OVERHAUL PEACE DEAL WITH LEFTIST REBELS Ivan Duque pledged to unite the South American nation, but insisted he would change a landmark peace accord with leftist rebels and impose tougher punishments on rebels for war crimes. [HuffPost]
POLITICAL FUNDRAISERS FACE AN ENDLESS STREAM OF HARASSMENT And young women in the industry are often expected to laugh it off. [HuffPost]
ED HARRIS HAS NO IDEA WHAT’S HAPPENING ON “WESTWORLD” EITHER But he does have some thoughts on what just went down. [HuffPost]
“THIS IS THE GAY CHURCH. THIS IS WHERE IT ALL BEGAN.” The co-owners of the Stonewall Inn reflect on running a bar that’s also a cornerstone of LGBTQ history. [HuffPost]
“INCREDIBLES 2” IS HAVING A SUPER OPENING WEEKEND The movie shattered the record for an opening weekend by an animated film. [HuffPost]
SOURDOUGH BREAD IS HELPING PEOPLE EAT GLUTEN AGAINThere’s some magic behind the fermentation process. [HuffPost]
THERE’S A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS HITTING RURAL AREAS There isn’t a single psychiatrist in 65 percent of nonmetropolitan counties, and there’s no psychologist in almost half of them. [HuffPost]
BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z HAVE A NEW JOINT ALBUM Called “Everything Is Love.” [HuffPost]
