Monday's Morning Email: Everything You Need To Know About Last Night's Oscars

TOP STORIES
HERE'S THE COMPLETE LIST OF 2018′s OSCAR WINNERS Everything you need to know about Hollywood's biggest night. [HuffPost]
AND HERE’S A ROUNDUP OF THE NIGHT’S BEST LOOKS From the red carpet, where Rita Moreno’s dress had history, Viola Davis was pretty in pink, Meryl Streep was an IRL fairy godmother, Tiffany Haddish paid a regal tribute to her dad, the “Black Panther” stars did Wakanda proud and Adam Rippon sported a leather harness. [HuffPost]
MORE FROM THE OSCARS Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue took on bad men in Hollywood and beyond. Emma Stone had a burn for the male-dominated Best Director category and Frances McDormand gave a killer speech, while the director of “Coco” threw some shade Donald Trump’s way. Kobe Bryant won an Oscar. Jordan Peele made history, but some older Academy voters admit they didn’t watch “Get Out.” And finally: “A movie about a mute janitor romancing a godly fish-man won the Oscar for Best Picture. Let’s maybe take a minute to consider how weird that is.” [HuffPost]
PARKLAND SHOOTING SURVIVORS MET WITH CHICAGO STUDENTS To talk about gun violence beyond “gated communities.” [HuffPost]
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S VOTER FRAUD CZAR IS ABOUT TO GO ON TRIAL Along with his claims about illegal voting. [HuffPost]
THE STATE DEPARTMENT HAS SPENT NONE OF THE $120 MILLION That it got to combat foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections. [HuffPost]
A PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER WITH WHITE NATIONALIST VIEWS HAS BEEN “REMOVED FROM THE CLASSROOM” Following a HuffPost investigation. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘BLACK PANTHER’ JUST HIT A BOX OFFICE MILESTONE It’s already notched quite a few records. [HuffPost]
OKLAHOMA COULD BE THE NEXT STATE To see teachers go on strike. [HuffPost]
THE FIRST TRAILER FOR THE ‘ROSEANNE’ REBOOT IS HERE “Why does everybody always think I’m dead?” [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: MEET AMERICA’S FIRST FULL-TIME, ON-AIR HIJABI REPORTER “It gives me hope that I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.” [HuffPost]
HOW THE HOLLYWOOD MACHINE CREATED “GOOD GUY” MATT DAMON And why that image might be coming apart. [HuffPost]
FIVE THINGS EVERY MAN NEEDS IN HIS CLOSET According to “Queer Eye” star Tan France. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Chris Christie spent his weekend taking shots at the Trump administration.
Washington state is moving to ban gay conversion therapy.
Italy’s far right is seeing a surge.
These Dreamers also happen to be two of D.C.’s best foster parents.
Democrats are off to some early election-year infighting.
What’s better than winning an Oscar? Winning an Oscar and winning a jet ski.
Jennifer Lawrence demonstrated a useful talent on the red carpet.
Velvet-clad men are apparently the new trend.
Khloe Kardashian is having a girl.
Mary Poppins is back, and she looks as magical as ever.
Not every movie screening comes with a hot dog cannon.
Shaun White’s gold medal run gets a little extra Super Mario.
Anne Hathaway has a message for her haters.