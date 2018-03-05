Monday's Morning Email: Everything You Need To Know About Last Night's Oscars

Mike Blake / Reuters

TOP STORIES

HERE’S THE COMPLETE LIST OF 2018′s OSCAR WINNERS Everything you need to know about Hollywood’s biggest night. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

PARKLAND SHOOTING SURVIVORS MET WITH CHICAGO STUDENTS To talk about gun violence beyond “gated communities.” [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S VOTER FRAUD CZAR IS ABOUT TO GO ON TRIAL Along with his claims about illegal voting. [HuffPost]

THE STATE DEPARTMENT HAS SPENT NONE OF THE $120 MILLION That it got to combat foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections. [HuffPost]

A PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER WITH WHITE NATIONALIST VIEWS HAS BEEN “REMOVED FROM THE CLASSROOM” Following a HuffPost investigation. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘BLACK PANTHER’ JUST HIT A BOX OFFICE MILESTONE It’s already notched quite a few records. [HuffPost]

OKLAHOMA COULD BE THE NEXT STATE To see teachers go on strike. [HuffPost]

THE FIRST TRAILER FOR THE ‘ROSEANNE’ REBOOT IS HERE “Why does everybody always think I’m dead?” [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST PERSONAL: MEET AMERICA’S FIRST FULL-TIME, ON-AIR HIJABI REPORTER “It gives me hope that I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.” [HuffPost]

HOW THE HOLLYWOOD MACHINE CREATED “GOOD GUY” MATT DAMON And why that image might be coming apart. [HuffPost]

FIVE THINGS EVERY MAN NEEDS IN HIS CLOSET According to “Queer Eye” star Tan France. [HuffPost]