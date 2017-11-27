Monday's Morning Email: Everything You Need To Know About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Engagement

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
WE CALLED IT: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ARE ENGAGED! The happy couple will be getting married in the spring ― prepare yourselves for all the royal wedding fun. Check out a refresher on their first public outing, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s statement, and what the queen had to say. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU SUED THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION In an attempt to block the president’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney as interim director of the agency. [HuffPost]
CONYERS STEPS DOWN FROM POWERFUL COMMITTEE POSITION AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) continues to deny the allegations, as 12 of his former female staffers came to his defense. Nancy Pelosi would not say whether he should resign. President Donald Trump continued to stand by Roy Moore, as Senate Republicans distanced themselves. And Carly Fiorina slammed the president and lawmakers for politicizing sexual misconduct. Which all begs the question: What do you have to do to be kicked out of politics? [HuffPost]
HOW THE GOP IS MAKING IT EASY FOR EVEN VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS TO ‘STAND THEIR GROUND’ “Republicans have made it easy for the likes of [Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire] McCaskill to seize the populist high ground on taxes.” [HuffPost]
BALI ISSUES RED ALERT AFTER MOUNT AGUNG VOLCANO ERUPTS, BLASTING ASH FIVE MILES HIGH About 40,000 people were evacuated over the weekend. [HuffPost]
MEREDITH CORP. HAS BOUGHT TIME INC. The deal for the publisher of People, Time, and Sports Illustrated is backed by the Koch brothers. [HuffPost]
THE ROAD TO RECOVERY FOR PUERTO RICO’S FARMERS HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN “The island lost 80 percent of its crop value to the storm — and it could take anywhere from 10 months to a year to get production levels back again.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
ROBOTS ARE PROBABLY COMING FOR YOUR JOB Here are five ways to prepare. [HuffPost]
FOR FLIGHT ATTENDANTS, SEXUAL ASSAULT ISN’T JUST COMMON “It’s almost a given.” [HuffPost]
SO THE NEW YORK TIMES WROTE A PROFILE OF A NAZI SYMPATHIZER And came under fire for what many saw as “normalizing” white nationalism. The paper defended the piece, but acknowledged holes in the story. [HuffPost]
WHAT TO SAY AND DO When someone loses their job. [HuffPost]
BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR GUN SALES HIT A RECORD HIGH This Black Friday. [HuffPost]
NOW THAT ALL YOUR TV IS ON WINTER HIATUS Check out what you should stream now. (Along with a friendly reminder that “American Vandal” is brilliant satire ― my sister watched the whole thing and thought it was real.) [HuffPost]
THIS INTERVIEW OF DAISY RIDLEY AS SHE BUILDS A LEGO MILLENNIUM FALCON Is everything. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Protests erupt as Tennessee considers hiring a football coachconnected to the Sandusky abuse case.
-
At least 305 were killed Friday in a horrific attack on an Egyptian mosque.
-
Nearly 200 women have said they were sexually assaulted while visiting Massage Envy locations.
-
A hit-and-run claimed the life of a Las Vegas shooting survivor.
-
Here’s how a $250 teacher tax break “explains the House-Senate divide on taxes.”
-
“The jihadist plan to use women to launch the next incarnation of ISIS.”
-
Where to find the best Cyber Monday travel deals.
-
Still feeling that Thanksgiving food coma? Here are some lighter recipes to get you through until the next round of gluttony.
-
And take a look at what all that eating has done to your sleep.
-
We’re here to break down the differences between an Amazon Echo and Google Home.
-
Susan Sarandon: “We would be at war” if Hillary Clinton was president.
-
The price of Bitcoin passed $9,000 this weekend for the first time.
-
“The moment for women storytellers is here.”
-
OK Go has one heckuva new hypnotizing video ― with some serious paper.
-
Who gets to make money on the moon if no one owns it?
-
The latest edition of the Warwick rowers calendar is here, and it does not disappoint.
-
A look at the top global fashion trends of 2017.
-
Here’s how that disappointing Alabama loss in the Iron Bowl will affect the playoff standings.
-
Why celebrities are rallying around Cyntoia Brown, a sex trafficking victim who killed a man.
-
James Cameron finally weighed in on why Rose couldn’t share the door with Jack in “Titanic.”
-
Catching up with “Manchester By The Sea” breakout Lucas Hedges, who stars in this fall’s buzzy “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
-
Pete Souza, Obama’s White House photographer, had quite the response to Trump’s Time magazine claim.
-
All we want for Christmas is being thwarted, as Mariah Carey is postponing her Christmas tour.
-
The Donald Trump golfing tweets about Obama are not aging well.
-
And watching this rubber chicken sing “Despacito” has made our 2017.