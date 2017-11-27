Monday's Morning Email: Everything You Need To Know About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Engagement

WE CALLED IT: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ARE ENGAGED! The happy couple will be getting married in the spring ― prepare yourselves for all the royal wedding fun. Check out a refresher on their first public outing, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s statement, and what the queen had to say. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU SUED THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION In an attempt to block the president’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney as interim director of the agency. [HuffPost]

CONYERS STEPS DOWN FROM POWERFUL COMMITTEE POSITION AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) continues to deny the allegations, as 12 of his former female staffers came to his defense. Nancy Pelosi would not say whether he should resign. President Donald Trump continued to stand by Roy Moore, as Senate Republicans distanced themselves. And Carly Fiorina slammed the president and lawmakers for politicizing sexual misconduct​. Which all begs the question: What do you have to do to be kicked out of politics? [HuffPost]

HOW THE GOP IS MAKING IT EASY FOR EVEN VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS TO ‘STAND THEIR GROUND’ “Republicans have made it easy for the likes of [Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire] McCaskill to seize the populist high ground on taxes.” [HuffPost]

BALI ISSUES RED ALERT AFTER MOUNT AGUNG VOLCANO ERUPTS, BLASTING ASH FIVE MILES HIGH About 40,000 people were evacuated over the weekend. [HuffPost]

MEREDITH CORP. HAS BOUGHT TIME INC. The deal for the publisher of People, Time, and Sports Illustrated is backed by the Koch brothers. [HuffPost]

THE ROAD TO RECOVERY FOR PUERTO RICO’S FARMERS HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN “The island lost 80 percent of its crop value to the storm — and it could take anywhere from 10 months to a year to get production levels back again.” [HuffPost]