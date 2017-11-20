Monday's Morning Email: “I Am The Devil" -- How Charles Manson Mesmerized America

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
CHARLES MANSON DEAD AT 83 The infamous cult leader of the “Helter Skelter” gang has died after nearly five decades in prison. And here’s what happened to his “family.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHAT HOUSEKEEPERS ENDURE TO CLEAN HOTEL ROOMS “Low-wage workers have been fighting sexual harassment for years. The national conversation is finally catching up with them.” [HuffPost]
TOP GENERAL: I WOULD REJECT AN ‘ILLEGAL’ NUCLEAR STRIKE ORDER FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP “We’re not stupid people,” nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said at a forum Saturday. [HuffPost]
THE LAVAR BALL, TRUMP FEUD IS PEAK 2017 It’s the perfect dumpster fire for the end of the year. [HuffPost]
JEFFREY TAMBOR HAS QUIT ‘TRANSPARENT’ IN WAKE OF HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS A costar and a former assistant had accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Music producer Russell Simmons has been accused of assaulting a 17-year-old while Brett Ratner watched. And the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood sex crimes probe has ballooned to 24 cases. [HuffPost]
NO ONE IS QUITE SURE HOW OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT IS GOING THIS YEAR Initial sign-ups have been strong. But will that hold? [HuffPost]
AN AMERICAN JOURNALIST IS FACING A FELONY TRIAL Here in the U.S. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
BLACK FRIDAY EXPERTS REVEAL THEIR SECRETS We’re all about saving you some cash. [HuffPost]
DIANA ROSS’ GRANDSON WON THE AMAs Check out this kid’s moves. Christina Aguilara performed a touching tribute to Whitney Houston. And Demi Lovato walked the red carpet with trans lawmaker Danica Roem. [HuffPost]
ACCORDING TO THE U.S. SENTENCING COMMISSION Black men’s sentences are twenty percent longer than white men’s for similar crimes. [HuffPost]
WATCH OUT FOR THESE TRADER JOE’S PACKAGED SALADS For shards of glass. [HuffPost]
WHY YOU SHOULD THINK TWICE ABOUT TWO-DAY SHIPPING Inside the hidden environmental costs. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
“The day domestic violence came to church.”
-
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is facing impeachment after he missed another deadline to resign.
-
Key Republican senator Susan Collins has expressed her doubts about the tax bill.
-
Is the Trump family business worth only a tenth of what the president has touted?
-
Lena Dunham has taken back her defense of a “Girls” writer accused of raping a 17-year-old. And here’s a refresher on all the times Dunham has apologized in recent years.
-
Hillary Clinton questioned the “legitimacy” of Trump’s election win.
-
“SNL” did not pull its punches for former castmate Al Franken this weekend.
-
Inside the Gaby Douglas gymnast feud.
-
This judge running for the Ohio governorship posted on Facebook about the 50 women he’d bedded.
-
Chris Christie has some regrets.
-
That time Pikachu spoke English for the first time ― in a U.S. movie.
-
David Cassidy of the “Partridge Family” has been hospitalized for organ failure.
-
What this celebrity nutritionist has to say about drastic weight gain in Hollywood.
-
About that tax break for private jets...
-
The “Downtown Abbey” cast dropped hints about the long-awaited film.
-
Your favorite animated superhero family is back in the “Incredibles 2” trailer.
-
And have you ever lived in a Jared Kushner apartment building?
CONVERSATIONS