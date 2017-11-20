Monday's Morning Email: “I Am The Devil" -- How Charles Manson Mesmerized America

CHARLES MANSON DEAD AT 83 The infamous cult leader of the “Helter Skelter” gang has died after nearly five decades in prison. And here’s what happened to his “family.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT HOUSEKEEPERS ENDURE TO CLEAN HOTEL ROOMS “Low-wage workers have been fighting sexual harassment for years. The national conversation is finally catching up with them.” [HuffPost]

TOP GENERAL: I WOULD REJECT AN ‘ILLEGAL’ NUCLEAR STRIKE ORDER FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP “We’re not stupid people,” nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said at a forum Saturday. [HuffPost]

THE LAVAR BALL, TRUMP FEUD IS PEAK 2017 It’s the perfect dumpster fire for the end of the year. [HuffPost]

JEFFREY TAMBOR HAS QUIT ‘TRANSPARENT’ IN WAKE OF HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS A costar and a former assistant had accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Music producer Russell Simmons has been accused of assaulting a 17-year-old while Brett Ratner watched. And the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood sex crimes probe has ballooned to 24 cases. [HuffPost]

NO ONE IS QUITE SURE HOW OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT IS GOING THIS YEAR Initial sign-ups have been strong. But will that hold? [HuffPost]

AN AMERICAN JOURNALIST IS FACING A FELONY TRIAL Here in the U.S. [HuffPost]

