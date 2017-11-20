POLITICS
11/20/2017 07:14 am ET

Monday's Morning Email: “I Am The Devil" -- How Charles Manson Mesmerized America

The cult leader was 83.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
John Malmin via Getty Images

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

CHARLES MANSON DEAD AT 83 The infamous cult leader of the “Helter Skelter” gang has died after nearly five decades in prison. And here’s what happened to his “family.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT HOUSEKEEPERS ENDURE TO CLEAN HOTEL ROOMS “Low-wage workers have been fighting sexual harassment for years. The national conversation is finally catching up with them.” [HuffPost]

TOP GENERAL: I WOULD REJECT AN ‘ILLEGAL’ NUCLEAR STRIKE ORDER FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP “We’re not stupid people,” nuclear commander Gen. John Hyten said at a forum Saturday. [HuffPost]

THE LAVAR BALL, TRUMP FEUD IS PEAK 2017 It’s the perfect dumpster fire for the end of the year. [HuffPost]

JEFFREY TAMBOR HAS QUIT ‘TRANSPARENT’ IN WAKE OF HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS A costar and a former assistant had accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Music producer Russell Simmons has been accused of assaulting a 17-year-old while Brett Ratner watched. And the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood sex crimes probe has ballooned to 24 cases. [HuffPost]

NO ONE IS QUITE SURE HOW OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT IS GOING THIS YEAR Initial sign-ups have been strong. But will that hold? [HuffPost]

AN AMERICAN JOURNALIST IS FACING A FELONY TRIAL Here in the U.S. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

BLACK FRIDAY EXPERTS REVEAL THEIR SECRETS We’re all about saving you some cash. [HuffPost]

DIANA ROSS’ GRANDSON WON THE AMAs Check out this kid’s moves. Christina Aguilara performed a touching tribute to Whitney Houston. And Demi Lovato walked the red carpet with trans lawmaker Danica Roem. [HuffPost]

ACCORDING TO THE U.S. SENTENCING COMMISSION Black men’s sentences are twenty percent longer than white men’s for similar crimes. [HuffPost]

WATCH OUT FOR THESE TRADER JOE’S PACKAGED SALADS For shards of glass. [HuffPost]

WHY YOU SHOULD THINK TWICE ABOUT TWO-DAY SHIPPING Inside the hidden environmental costs. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Huffington Post Sex Crimes Movies The Morning Email Charles Manson
Monday's Morning Email: “I Am The Devil" -- How Charles Manson Mesmerized America

CONVERSATIONS