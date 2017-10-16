Monday's Morning Email: Inside Trump's Moves With Obamacare To 'Blow That Thing Up'

TOP STORIES
BANNON: YES, TRUMP IS TRYING TO DESTROY THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT By cutting off Obamacare payments. And here’s how it’s all taking a toll. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TILLERSON: DIPLOMACY WILL CONTINUE WITH NORTH KOREA “UNTIL THE FIRST BOMB DROPS’ Not too reassuring, that statement there. The best way to avoid war with the country may be this secretive NYC backchannel. And North Korea’s cyberpower only continues to grow. [HuffPost]
COLIN KAEPERNICK FILES COLLUSION GRIEVANCE AGAINST NFL OWNERS “If the NFL ... is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful protest — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government,” his lawyer said in a statement. And several NFL players continued the protest over the weekend. [HuffPost]
THE WEINSTEIN SCANDAL CONTINUES TO WORSEN According to a new Washington Post investigation, Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct dates back to the 1980s. Video has surfaced of Courtney Love warning about Weinstein in 2005. Actress Melissa Sagemiller has come forward with her account of Weinstein’s harassment. Woody Allen chimed in on the scandal, saying it’s “very sad for everyone involved.” And Weinstein was kicked out of the Motion Picture Academy. [HuffPost]
WHY YOU’RE SEEING THE #METOO HASHTAG Actress Alyssa Milano asked women to post the phrase “me too” if they had been sexually harassed or assaulted. Thousands did. [HuffPost]
A BOMB BLAST HAS KILLED AT LEAST 300 IN SOMALIA’S CAPITAL No organization has claimed the twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu. [Reuters]
TRUMP ACCUSER WANTS THE RELEASE OF ALL DOCUMENTS REGARDING SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS “A woman who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping has subpoenaed all documents held by his presidential campaign about any harassment and assault allegations against him, BuzzFeed News reported Saturday.” [HuffPost]
CAPITOL HELL Inside the congressional office that held staffers hostage with student loan repayments. [HuffPost]
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW WHEN AIRLINES LOSE YOUR LUGGAGE That reimbursement can be a lot more than you think. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE YOUR CHEAT SHEET On what to stream on all services, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. You’re welcome. [HuffPost]
THE LATEST IN THE LATE-NIGHT WARS Jimmy Fallon says that making fun of Trump is just “not what I do.” [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ON THEIR ENGAGEMENT The “Game of Thrones” starlet and her musician beau announced the big news of Instagram. [HuffPost]
Iraqi forces began fight to seize the Kurdish-held city of Kirkuk.
New Orleans will finally have its first woman mayor.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has confounded critics by sending a civil rights attorney from the Justice Department to help argue a murder case against the accused killer of a gender fluid teen.
California officially banned the non-rescue sale of cats, dogs and rabbits.
Could The Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief’s days be numbered?
The wedding photos you’ll be doing double takes on.
When your air pollution is inside your home.
Woody Allen hopes it’s all right to wink at women at work. Women have some thoughts.
“Sarah Polley: The men you meet making movies.”
While “SNL” finally took on Weinstein, James Corden’s Harvey Weinstein jokes did not play well.
How lobbyists weakened the ability to fight the opioid epidemic.
This woman traded a packet of the elusive McDonald’s Szechuan sauce for a car.
We want everything in Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new line.
People are still having nightmares over the “SNL” skit where Kellyanne Conway morphs into Pennywise from “It.”
And happy Monday: Enjoy the best of local live TV with this clip about a cougar going astray.
