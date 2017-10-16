Monday's Morning Email: Inside Trump's Moves With Obamacare To 'Blow That Thing Up'

BANNON: YES, TRUMP IS TRYING TO DESTROY THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT By cutting off Obamacare payments. And here’s how it’s all taking a toll. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TILLERSON: DIPLOMACY WILL CONTINUE WITH NORTH KOREA “UNTIL THE FIRST BOMB DROPS’ Not too reassuring, that statement there. The best way to avoid war with the country may be this secretive NYC backchannel. And North Korea’s cyberpower only continues to grow. [HuffPost]

COLIN KAEPERNICK FILES COLLUSION GRIEVANCE AGAINST NFL OWNERS “If the NFL ... is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful protest — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government,” his lawyer said in a statement. And several NFL players continued the protest over the weekend. [HuffPost]

THE WEINSTEIN SCANDAL CONTINUES TO WORSEN According to a new Washington Post investigation, Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct dates back to the 1980s. Video has surfaced of Courtney Love warning about Weinstein in 2005. Actress Melissa Sagemiller has come forward with her account of Weinstein’s harassment. Woody Allen chimed in on the scandal, saying it’s “very sad for everyone involved.” And Weinstein was kicked out of the Motion Picture Academy. [HuffPost]

WHY YOU’RE SEEING THE #METOO HASHTAG Actress Alyssa Milano asked women to post the phrase “me too” if they had been sexually harassed or assaulted. Thousands did. [HuffPost]

A BOMB BLAST HAS KILLED AT LEAST 300 IN SOMALIA’S CAPITAL No organization has claimed the twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu. [Reuters]

TRUMP ACCUSER WANTS THE RELEASE OF ALL DOCUMENTS REGARDING SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS “A woman who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping has subpoenaed all documents held by his presidential campaign about any harassment and assault allegations against him, BuzzFeed News reported Saturday.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING