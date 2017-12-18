Monday's Morning Email: #MeToo Takes Down NFL Owner

TOP STORIES
THE CAROLINA PANTHERS OWNER HAS PUT THE TEAM UP FOR SALE AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS The NFL has launched an investigation into allegations Carolina Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson made sexually suggestive and racist comments. Diddy says he’s interested in buying the team and putting Colin Kaepernick in as quarterback. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHILE MOST OF THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES ARE NOW UNDER CONTROL The Thomas fire, which blazed through over 252,200 acres, is still going. And California has hit a record on wildfire spending ― halfway through its budget year. [HuffPost]
CAPITOL HILL IS NERVOUSLY WAITING FOR THE NEXT SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL TO BREAK While the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.) Friday, Capitol Hill staffers anticipate another wave of allegations. [HuffPost]
IF YOU READ ONE THING TODAY It should be this devastating report on Venezuela’s children dying of severe malnutrition. [NYT]
ANOTHER YEAR OF OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT HAS COME AND GONE “Since the first open enrollment period for the Obamacare exchanges began in the fall of 2013, these health insurance markets have been a godsend, a disaster or something in between for consumers.” [HuffPost]
THE FAMILIES OF AMERICANS IMPRISONED IN EGYPT Are pinning their hopes on Mike Pence. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘CADAVERS IN THE BALLROOM’ “Big names in hospitality, from Disney to Hilton and Hyatt, have a little-known sideline: They rent space to physicians who train on cadavers and body parts.” [Reuters]
‘POISONING THE WELL’ Watching Sinclair Broadcast Group’s TV in Flint, Michigan. [HuffPost]
THE PROBLEM WITH EVERY ROM-COM FEATURING A WOMAN JOURNALIST They’re usually trainwrecks. [HuffPost]
HOW TO BEAT THE WINTER BLUES And not beat yourself up about it in the process. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE 152 DAYS UNTIL THE ROYAL WEDDING Not that we’re counting down. [HuffPost]
WHAT TO DO IN THAT NIGHTMARE SITUATION Where someone gets you a gift and you haven’t gotten them one (We may have a wrapped silver frame hidden in our room for this exact reason). [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
The curious case of the murder of two Canadian billionaires.
Power went out for 11 hours at the Atlanta airport, which is definitely a modern-day circle of hell.
The words the Trump administration is banning from CDC documents.
Meet the Americans who live with open sewage in their backyard.
“These schools get millions of tax dollars to discriminate against LGBTQ students.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Donald Trump Sunday to thank him for key intelligence information that had thwarted a major terrorist attack planned for St. Petersburg.
Matt Lauer’s first accuser lives in “constant fear” of being identified.
“Star Wars” had the second-best opening of all time for the franchise.
And meet the real people that follow the Jedi religion.
Talk about trouble at sea: Over 300 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise were laid low by a nasty stomach bug.
These Christmas trees might put yours to shame.
Ed Sheeran has a Bond song ready to go, just in case anyone wants one from him.
The cult of the instant pot.
We can’t get enough of this couple of 47 years’ glam photo shoot ― or the Prince William and Kate family Christmas card.
“The insane true story of how ‘Titanic’ got made.”
We are here for these absurdly great gingerbread house fails.
“The Voice” may be great TV, but turns out it’s not so good for winners.
Breaking down how office popularity is a replay of high school.
And we cannot wait for the Prince Harry interview of former President Barack Obama for BBC Radio 4.