POLITICS
12/18/2017 07:29 am ET

Monday's Morning Email: #MeToo Takes Down NFL Owner

The Carolina Panthers are now for sale.
By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
USA Today Sports / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

THE CAROLINA PANTHERS OWNER HAS PUT THE TEAM UP FOR SALE AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS The NFL has launched an investigation into allegations Carolina Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson made sexually suggestive and racist comments. Diddy says he’s interested in buying the team and putting Colin Kaepernick in as quarterback. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHILE MOST OF THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES ARE NOW UNDER CONTROL The Thomas fire, which blazed through over 252,200 acres, is still going. And California has hit a record on wildfire spending ― halfway through its budget year. [HuffPost]

CAPITOL HILL IS NERVOUSLY WAITING FOR THE NEXT SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL TO BREAK  While the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.) Friday, Capitol Hill staffers anticipate another wave of allegations. [HuffPost]

IF YOU READ ONE THING TODAY It should be this devastating report on Venezuela’s children dying of severe malnutrition. [NYT]

ANOTHER YEAR OF OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT HAS COME AND GONE “Since the first open enrollment period for the Obamacare exchanges began in the fall of 2013, these health insurance markets have been a godsend, a disaster or something in between for consumers.” [HuffPost]

THE FAMILIES OF AMERICANS IMPRISONED IN EGYPT Are pinning their hopes on Mike Pence. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘CADAVERS IN THE BALLROOM’ “Big names in hospitality, from Disney to Hilton and Hyatt, have a little-known sideline: They rent space to physicians who train on cadavers and body parts.” [Reuters]

‘POISONING THE WELL’ Watching Sinclair Broadcast Group’s TV in Flint, Michigan. [HuffPost]

THE PROBLEM WITH EVERY ROM-COM FEATURING A WOMAN JOURNALIST They’re usually trainwrecks. [HuffPost]

HOW TO BEAT THE WINTER BLUES And not beat yourself up about it in the process. [HuffPost]

WE HAVE 152 DAYS UNTIL THE ROYAL WEDDING Not that we’re counting down. [HuffPost]

WHAT TO DO IN THAT NIGHTMARE SITUATION Where someone gets you a gift and you haven’t gotten them one (We may have a wrapped silver frame hidden in our room for this exact reason). [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Hate Speech Sex Crimes Huffington Post The Morning Email
Monday's Morning Email: #MeToo Takes Down NFL Owner
CONVERSATIONS