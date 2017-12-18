Monday's Morning Email: #MeToo Takes Down NFL Owner

THE CAROLINA PANTHERS OWNER HAS PUT THE TEAM UP FOR SALE AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS The NFL has launched an investigation into allegations Carolina Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson made sexually suggestive and racist comments. Diddy says he’s interested in buying the team and putting Colin Kaepernick in as quarterback. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHILE MOST OF THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES ARE NOW UNDER CONTROL The Thomas fire, which blazed through over 252,200 acres, is still going. And California has hit a record on wildfire spending ― halfway through its budget year. [HuffPost]

CAPITOL HILL IS NERVOUSLY WAITING FOR THE NEXT SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL TO BREAK While the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.) Friday, Capitol Hill staffers anticipate another wave of allegations. [HuffPost]

IF YOU READ ONE THING TODAY It should be this devastating report on Venezuela’s children dying of severe malnutrition. [NYT]

ANOTHER YEAR OF OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT HAS COME AND GONE “Since the first open enrollment period for the Obamacare exchanges began in the fall of 2013, these health insurance markets have been a godsend, a disaster or something in between for consumers.” [HuffPost]

THE FAMILIES OF AMERICANS IMPRISONED IN EGYPT Are pinning their hopes on Mike Pence. [HuffPost]