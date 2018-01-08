Monday's Morning Email: Oprah's Rousing Golden Globes Speech Sparks Chorus Of Calls For Oprah 2020

TOP STORIES
OPRAH STOLE THE SHOW AT THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBES Oprah called for a day when no one has to say “me too” in a speech that had the internet clamoring for her to run for president. Her longtime partner Stedman Graham fueled the 2020 rumors by saying she’d “absolutely do it” if the interest is there. While the #TimesUp movement dominated the night, many Hollywood men were silent on the issue. Check out all the looks from the fashion blackout as Hollywood elected to wear black to show solidarity with the victims of abuse and sexual harassment. Natalie Portman dragged the announcement of the Best Director category for being all-male. Sterling K. Brown became the first black man to take home best actor in a TV drama, and his speech is one to watch. The New York Times sexual harassment ad elicited a wide range of reactions. And don’t forget to look at the list of all the winners ― “Big Little Lies,” “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won big. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
STEVE BANNON BACKPEDALS ON HIS COMMENTS ON PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND HIS FAMILY IN BOMBSHELL BOOK Calling Donald Trump Jr. a “patriot and a good man.” [HuffPost]
FIRST CAME THE FIRES, AND NOW COME THE FLOODS California hasn’t even had time to catch its breath. [HuffPost]
‘WHY UBER CAN FIND YOU, BUT 911 CAN’T’ “Accurate location data is on smartphones, so why don’t more wireless carriers use it to locate emergency callers?” [WSJ | Paywall]
NO, YOU DIDN’T DREAM IT The president did tweet that he was “a very stable genius” this weekend. [HuffPost]
SO THE CDC IS WARNING ABOUT HOW TO PREPARE FOR A NUCLEAR EXPLOSION No, nothing to worry about at all. [HuffPost]
10 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES WE’LL BE WATCHING THIS YEAR There’s a lot going on in Illinois. [HuffPost]
YOU DIDN’T THINK WE WERE DONE TALKING ABOUT THE GOLDEN GLOBES, DID YOU? No one knew how to take Seth Meyers’ Harvey Weinstein joke. Actresses brought a bevy of activists to the Globes. Debra Messing blasted “E! News” for wage inequality. James Franco blocked Tommy Wiseau from his Globes moment. Elisabeth Moss thanked Margaret Atwood, saying, “We no longer live in the gaps between the stories.” Dylan Farrow said she hoped the #TimesUp movement didn’t spare Woody Allen. The internet went wild for Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey walking the red carpet together. Nicole Kidman said the most adorable thing about her husband Keith Urban during her acceptance speech. And Amy Poehler’s “reclaiming my wine” might be our new motto for 2018. [HuffPost]
JAKE TAPPER PULLED THE PLUG ON THAT NOW-CLASSIC STEPHEN MILLER INTERVIEW Which ended with “I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.” [HuffPost]
OCEAN ‘DEAD ZONES’ HAVE QUADRUPLED IN THE LAST HALF-CENTURY Scientists warn the damage is due to climate change. [HuffPost]
WE ARE HERE FOR THIS DREAM CASTING OF HELENA BONHAM CARTER AS PRINCESS MARGARET IN ‘THE CROWN’ Imagine the cigarette pulls and continued disdain. [HuffPost]
A COUPLE HAS BEEN ORDERED TO PAY THEIR ‘ENSLAVED NANNY’ $121,000 IN RESTITUTION For two years of unpaid work. [HuffPost]
BRAD PITT BID SIX FIGURES TO WATCH ‘GAME OF THRONES’ WITH EMELIA CLARKE And still lost. [HuffPost]
Enjoy these spectacular photos NASA’s Juno spaceship sent back of Jupiter.
Turns out the fear of hair is a real thing ― so those who freak out over cleaning the drain may not be just making up excuses.
So, about these tearless onions...
Why the biggest cause of preventable blindness persists.
The president mixed up “consequential” with “consensual” in a tweet.
A judge is settling a fight over Charles Manson’s “murderabilia.”
“How to stay married when you’re cooped up during a storm from hell.”
We can’t stop looking at these photos of a frozen Niagara Falls.
Over $150,000 has been raised for a Roy Moore accuser after her home suspiciously burned down.
Two major Apple investors are calling for a company response to the “growing public-health crisis of youth phone addiction.”
Someone bought a $559 million lottery ticket in New Hampshire. Feel free to mail it to us.
The internet loved the Winona Ryder comeback ad.
You think your day is hard? You could have been flying through JFK airport when a water main broke and flooded baggage claim.
Yes, you need to see this ice skating performance to “Turn Down For What.” Yes, that is the song you’re thinking it is.
The expert’s guide to “going dry.”
Sydney saw its hottest day in 78 years when it hit 117 degrees Sunday, while a U.S. mountain was the second-coldest place on Earth.
And Kelly Clarkson was all of us geeking out over meeting Meryl Streep.
