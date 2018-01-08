Monday's Morning Email: Oprah's Rousing Golden Globes Speech Sparks Chorus Of Calls For Oprah 2020

OPRAH STOLE THE SHOW AT THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBES Oprah called for a day when no one has to say “me too” in a speech that had the internet clamoring for her to run for president. Her longtime partner Stedman Graham fueled the 2020 rumors by saying she’d “absolutely do it” if the interest is there. While the #TimesUp movement dominated the night, many Hollywood men were silent on the issue. Check out all the looks from the fashion blackout as Hollywood elected to wear black to show solidarity with the victims of abuse and sexual harassment. Natalie Portman dragged the announcement of the Best Director category for being all-male. Sterling K. Brown became the first black man to take home best actor in a TV drama, and his speech is one to watch. The New York Times sexual harassment ad elicited a wide range of reactions. And don’t forget to look at the list of all the winners ― “Big Little Lies,” “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won big. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

STEVE BANNON BACKPEDALS ON HIS COMMENTS ON PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND HIS FAMILY IN BOMBSHELL BOOK Calling Donald Trump Jr. a “patriot and a good man.” [HuffPost]

FIRST CAME THE FIRES, AND NOW COME THE FLOODS California hasn’t even had time to catch its breath. [HuffPost]

‘WHY UBER CAN FIND YOU, BUT 911 CAN’T’ “Accurate location data is on smartphones, so why don’t more wireless carriers use it to locate emergency callers?” [WSJ | Paywall]

NO, YOU DIDN’T DREAM IT The president did tweet that he was “a very stable genius” this weekend. [HuffPost]

SO THE CDC IS WARNING ABOUT HOW TO PREPARE FOR A NUCLEAR EXPLOSION No, nothing to worry about at all. [HuffPost]

10 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES WE’LL BE WATCHING THIS YEAR There’s a lot going on in Illinois. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING