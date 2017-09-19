Monday's Morning Email: The Biggest Winner Of The Emmys Was Not Sean Spicer

THE BIGGEST WINNER OF THE EMMYS? STREAMING SERVICES “The Handmaid’s Tale” took home best drama, proving streaming services have changed the TV game. People werenone too pleased by Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance. Check out all the best red carpet looks. And here’s the list of who won last night. [HuffPost]

MILITARY DRILLS ABOUND IN THE KOREAN PENINSULA AMID RISING TENSIONS The U.S. and South Korea took part in a bombing drill, while China and Russia kicked off naval exercises. And President Donald Trump has a new name for Kim Jong Un: “Rocket Man.” [Reuters]

INTERIOR SECRETARY RECOMMENDS SHRINKING 4 WESTERN NATIONAL MONUMENTS And changing the way others are managed. [WaPo]

THE RISE OF HATE CRIME IN THE U.S. “The number of hate crimes rose across the United States in 2016, marking the first time in over a decade that the country has experienced consecutive annual increases in crimes targeting people based on their race, religion, sexuality, disability or national origin,” according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. [HuffPost]

ROLLING STONE IS BEING PUT UP FOR SALE The magazine started by Jann S. Wenner has been his baby for 50 years. [NYT]

THE CARIBBEAN CAN’T CATCH A BREAK Multiple storms are brewing in the Atlantic, prompting hurricane warnings. [HuffPost]

30 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED IN THE THIRD NIGHT OF PROTESTS IN ST. LOUIS Sunday’s gathering had over 1,000 protestors. [HuffPost]

INSIDE THE PUSH IN MEMPHIS TO LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD FOR BLACK ENTREPRENEURS “It’s a majority-minority city ― 63 percent of residents are black ― and more than half of the city’s small businesses are black-owned .... Black businesses have struggled with growth. Only 0.83 percent of all the revenue generated in Memphis is coming through black-owned businesses.” [HuffPost]