Monday's Morning Email: The Biggest Winner Of The Emmys Was Not Sean Spicer

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
THE BIGGEST WINNER OF THE EMMYS? STREAMING SERVICES “The Handmaid’s Tale” took home best drama, proving streaming services have changed the TV game. People werenone too pleased by Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance. Check out all the best red carpet looks. And here’s the list of who won last night. [HuffPost]
MILITARY DRILLS ABOUND IN THE KOREAN PENINSULA AMID RISING TENSIONS The U.S. and South Korea took part in a bombing drill, while China and Russia kicked off naval exercises. And President Donald Trump has a new name for Kim Jong Un: “Rocket Man.” [Reuters]
INTERIOR SECRETARY RECOMMENDS SHRINKING 4 WESTERN NATIONAL MONUMENTS And changing the way others are managed. [WaPo]
THE RISE OF HATE CRIME IN THE U.S. “The number of hate crimes rose across the United States in 2016, marking the first time in over a decade that the country has experienced consecutive annual increases in crimes targeting people based on their race, religion, sexuality, disability or national origin,” according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. [HuffPost]
ROLLING STONE IS BEING PUT UP FOR SALE The magazine started by Jann S. Wenner has been his baby for 50 years. [NYT]
THE CARIBBEAN CAN’T CATCH A BREAK Multiple storms are brewing in the Atlantic, prompting hurricane warnings. [HuffPost]
30 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED IN THE THIRD NIGHT OF PROTESTS IN ST. LOUIS Sunday’s gathering had over 1,000 protestors. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE PUSH IN MEMPHIS TO LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD FOR BLACK ENTREPRENEURS “It’s a majority-minority city ― 63 percent of residents are black ― and more than half of the city’s small businesses are black-owned .... Black businesses have struggled with growth. Only 0.83 percent of all the revenue generated in Memphis is coming through black-owned businesses.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
YOU DIDN’T THINK WE WERE DONE TALKING ABOUT THE EMMYS DID YOU? Congrats to Lena Waithe and Aziz Ansari on their comedy writing Emmy for the “Master of None” Thanksgiving episode ― we said it when the show came out that that was the best episode of TV in a long, long time. Rachel Bloom got real about why she had to buy her Emmy dress. Elisabeth Moss finally has an Emmy. Julia Lewis-Dreyfus broke records with her win. Alec Baldwin made fun of Trump while accepting an award for playing him. And check out this classic throwback to the Emmys 20 years ago. [HuffPost]
THIS COP HAD THE AUDACITY TO HAVE A BABY “So her bosses got rid of her.” [HuffPost]
CALIFORNIA MAY BAN PET SHOP SALES OF NON-RESCUE CATS, DOGS AND RABBITS To fight puppy mills. [HuffPost]
ARE WE ABOUT TO GET A NEW ‘GIRLS’? The show’s producers, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, have a new show in the works. [HuffPost]
THE IMPORTANCE OF CAKE MIX IN ALASKA And how the state’s residents make their recipes with a dash of innovation. [NYT]
SINCE ALL HOLLYWOOD DOES IS REBOOTS THESE DAYS Jamie Lee Curtis is headed back to her “Halloween” roots. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
“4-year-old Carter was stalked in his car seat.”
-
There are more than 1 million Americans on the waitlist for a disability hearing.
-
People were not happy to see Roger Ailes memorialized at the Emmys.
-
Where’s North Korea getting its rocket fuel from?
-
Yes, Trump did retweet a joke about violence toward Hillary Clinton.
-
Iceland’s government is collapsing in the wake of a pedophilia scandal.
-
Donald Glover is the first black director to win an Emmy in comedy.
-
The best part of Sterling K. Brown’s speech happened after his Emmy win.
-
We all knew Nicole Kidman would take home the trophy for her work in “Big Little Lies,” but wow it was a heckuva performance.
-
Anna Faris stunned in her first red carpet appearance after her divorce announcement.
-
Serena Williams’ baby is already killing the Instagram game.
-
Don Lemon has some thoughts on Trump demanding an apology from ESPN.
-
According to this Christian “researcher,” the rapture is Saturday, so get in your debauchery now.
-
This NFL cheerleader got straight-up trucked by a cameraman.
-
Chrissy Tiegen put those divorce rumors to bed with a bit of scorched earth.
-
Our favorite kind of stowaway always involves a koala.
-
Everything you need to know about that juggalo march.