Monday's Morning Email: The Classrooms In Scientology's Shadow

INSIDE THE VOUCHER SCHOOLS THAT TEACH L. RON HUBBARD But say they're not Scientologist. [HuffPost]

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER WARNS NUCLEAR WAR IS ONE ‘TANTRUM AWAY’ Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, cited the rise of nuclear-armed states, terrorists and cyberwarfare as pressing international threats. [HuffPost]

CALIFORNIA’S THOMAS FIRE NOW RANKS AMONG THE LARGEST IN STATE HISTORY With over 230,000 acres burned. The first fatality was confirmed, as California’s governor warns wildfires are the “new reality.” [HuffPost]

THIS AP INVESTIGATION OF THE MYANMAR MILITARY RAPES OF ROHINGYA WOMEN IS A HORRIFYING MUST-READ “The soldiers arrived, as they often did, long after sunset. It was June, and the newlyweds were asleep in their home, surrounded by the fields of wheat they farmed in western Myanmar. Without warning, seven soldiers burst into the house and charged into their bedroom.” [AP]

PUERTO RICO’S DEATH TOLL MAY BE AS HIGH AS 1,052 The official death toll is 62. [HuffPost]

‘SAUDI ARABIA’S CROWN PRINCE IS PUSHING HIS COUNTRY TO THE BRINK. WILL IT HOLD TOGETHER?’ “The nightmare scenario is the loud, messy collapse of a society full of weapons, money, frustrated young people and extremist tendencies.” [HuffPost]

