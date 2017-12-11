Monday's Morning Email: The Classrooms In Scientology's Shadow

TOP STORIES
INSIDE THE VOUCHER SCHOOLS THAT TEACH L. RON HUBBARD But say they’re not Scientologist. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER WARNS NUCLEAR WAR IS ONE ‘TANTRUM AWAY’ Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, cited the rise of nuclear-armed states, terrorists and cyberwarfare as pressing international threats. [HuffPost]
CALIFORNIA’S THOMAS FIRE NOW RANKS AMONG THE LARGEST IN STATE HISTORY With over 230,000 acres burned. The first fatality was confirmed, as California’s governor warns wildfires are the “new reality.” [HuffPost]
THIS AP INVESTIGATION OF THE MYANMAR MILITARY RAPES OF ROHINGYA WOMEN IS A HORRIFYING MUST-READ “The soldiers arrived, as they often did, long after sunset. It was June, and the newlyweds were asleep in their home, surrounded by the fields of wheat they farmed in western Myanmar. Without warning, seven soldiers burst into the house and charged into their bedroom.” [AP]
PUERTO RICO’S DEATH TOLL MAY BE AS HIGH AS 1,052 The official death toll is 62. [HuffPost]
‘SAUDI ARABIA’S CROWN PRINCE IS PUSHING HIS COUNTRY TO THE BRINK. WILL IT HOLD TOGETHER?’ “The nightmare scenario is the loud, messy collapse of a society full of weapons, money, frustrated young people and extremist tendencies.” [HuffPost]
HAPPY MONDAY Former President Barack Obama is concerned enough to warn us all against following in the path of Nazi Germany. [HuffPost]
MEANWHILE, TRUMP ALLEGEDLY WATCHES UP TO EIGHT HOURS OF TV A DAY According to a bevy of White House aides who confided in The New York Times. [HuffPost]
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL HAD A ROUGH GO The Houston quarterback kept playing after a brutal hit that left him appearing to seize. Eventually he was pulled after being diagnosed with a concussion. Fans threw food on an ejected player at the Seahawks game, who then had to be restrained from getting into the stands. And oh look, it’s the Bills and Colts playing outside the wall in Westeros. [HuffPost]
THE FIRST REVIEWS OF ‘THE LAST JEDI’ ARE IN Initial reactions seem to be very enthusiastic. And here’s what everyone rocked on the red carpet, along with a Carrie Fisher tribute. [The Telegraph]
BREAK OUT THE CHARDONNAY We could not be more excited for the official announcement of the Season 2 return of “Big Little Lies.” [HuffPost]
THE HEALTHIEST WAYS TO USE INSTAGRAM So you stop turning green with envy every time you open the app. [HuffPost]
Our apologies ― we incorrectly identified the area of Los Angeles threatened by the fire in Thursday’s email. Check out this map to see where exactly the fires have been.
The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team takes on the story of racism in Boston.
A convicted serial killer has sent a letter to a South Carolina newspaper, saying the authorities have not found all of his victims.
Doug Jones is counting on black voters in Alabama. They don’t sound too inspired.
“The Nazi-puncher’s dilemma.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial withdrawal of troops from Syria.
Why biotech gains by North Korea keep us up at night.
The number of Americans who identify as Republicans has dropped since Trump won the presidency.
We love the outpouring of support this Tennessee student has received after a video of him talking about being bullied went viral.
Everyone was pretty upset about this video of a polar bear starving on a warming Canadian island.
Here’s how much learning for students with disabilities comes down to their ZIP code.
Soon you’ll be able to buy weed in liquor stores ... in Nova Scotia.
Not to be a total buzzkill, but who DIDN’T see that “Walking Dead” twist coming?
Meet the first ice skater on the international circuit to compete in a hijab.
Even Netflix wants to know who has binge-watched “The Christmas Prince” for 18 days straight.
The most absurd celebrity moments of 2017.
In a surprise to no one ― people aren’t huge fans of the delivery robots in San Francisco.
How is Suri Cruise old enough to be doing things like introducing stars at the Jingle Ball?
Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer over its Corey Haim rape allegations.
“How to be a sex symbol in 2017.”
We might have nightmares from this video of bats taking over a town.
These centuries-old letters to Santa will warm even the Scrooge-iest of hearts.
And you’re welcome for saving your Monday: Here’s all the 2017 holiday ads that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
