Monday's Morning Email: The Next Recession Will Be Brutal. Here's Why.

THE NEXT RECESSION IS GOING TO BE WORSE And it may be sooner than you think. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT YOU MISSED AT THE OLYMPICS THIS WEEKEND Meet the 17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard who took home the first gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang. Congrats to figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, helping team USA win bronze in the team skating event in the process. America fell in love with the “Shib Sibs,” the U.S. brother-sister duo who took second place in the team short dance. The U.S. women’s hockey team survived a brief scare in its opening game. Luger Chad Mazdzer won silver at the Olympics, taking home the first medal for an American man in the event. But really, Leslie Jones’ Winter Olympics Twitter game might be the true star. [HuffPost]

MIKE PENCE: THE U.S. WOULD BE OPEN TO TALKS WITH NORTH KOREA He said on his way home from the Winter Olympics. South Korea continued peace efforts by saying “it will try to arrange more reunions for families divided by the Korean War.” [Reuters]

EPA ADMINISTRATOR SCOTT PRUITT LIKES TO FLY FIRST CLASS And it’s costing the taxpayer a pretty penny. [HuffPost]

PROGRESS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PROMOTING OPIOIDS TO DOCTORS “The maker of painkiller OxyContin will stop promoting opioid drugs to doctors and will slash its sales force by half, a decision that follows the company receiving a barrage of lawsuits that cite the ongoing opioid epidemic.” [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST PERSONAL: WHY JUDY BLUME MATTERS For author Judy Blume’s 80th birthday, musician Amanda Palmer talks about “just how much Blume has shaped our inner and outer worlds.” [HuffPost]