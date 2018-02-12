Monday's Morning Email: The Next Recession Will Be Brutal. Here's Why.

TOP STORIES
THE NEXT RECESSION IS GOING TO BE WORSE And it may be sooner than you think. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHAT YOU MISSED AT THE OLYMPICS THIS WEEKEND Meet the 17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard who took home the first gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang. Congrats to figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, helping team USA win bronze in the team skating event in the process. America fell in love with the “Shib Sibs,” the U.S. brother-sister duo who took second place in the team short dance. The U.S. women’s hockey team survived a brief scare in its opening game. Luger Chad Mazdzer won silver at the Olympics, taking home the first medal for an American man in the event. But really, Leslie Jones’ Winter Olympics Twitter game might be the true star. [HuffPost]
MIKE PENCE: THE U.S. WOULD BE OPEN TO TALKS WITH NORTH KOREA He said on his way home from the Winter Olympics. South Korea continued peace efforts by saying “it will try to arrange more reunions for families divided by the Korean War.” [Reuters]
EPA ADMINISTRATOR SCOTT PRUITT LIKES TO FLY FIRST CLASS And it’s costing the taxpayer a pretty penny. [HuffPost]
PROGRESS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PROMOTING OPIOIDS TO DOCTORS “The maker of painkiller OxyContin will stop promoting opioid drugs to doctors and will slash its sales force by half, a decision that follows the company receiving a barrage of lawsuits that cite the ongoing opioid epidemic.” [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: WHY JUDY BLUME MATTERS For author Judy Blume’s 80th birthday, musician Amanda Palmer talks about “just how much Blume has shaped our inner and outer worlds.” [HuffPost]
WE FINALLY HAVE MORE PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING DETAILS Including when you need to be ready for the extravaganza. And here are the wedding presents the lucky couple can expect to receive. [HuffPost]
IT’S OK, YOU CAN CRY INTO YOUR COFFEE OVER THE NEWS THAT IDRIS ELBA IS OFFICIALLY OFF THE MARKET After his marriage proposal. Mondays are hard. [HuffPost]
CARDI B MANAGED TO GET ANNA WINTOUR TO SMILE Proving her superpowers are real. [HuffPost]
YOUTUBE HAS SUSPENDED ADS FROM LOGAN PAUL’S CHANNEL In another scandal for the YouTube star ― this time over using a stun gun on dead rats. [HuffPost]
SETH MEYERS’ ‘NEWSPAPER MOVIE’ IS ALMOST BETTER THAN ‘THE POST’ Almost. You asked a reporter, after all. [HuffPost]
Reconstruction in Iraq after the war with ISIS will cost over $88 billion.
A power station caught fire and exploded in Puerto Rico, plunging part of the island into darkness.
The Winter Olympics organizers confirmed a cyber attack disrupted the opening ceremony.
An airliner crashed in Russia Sunday, killing all 71 people on board.
“All the white supremacists running for office in 2018.”
About GOP memo author Devin Nunes’s “fake news” website.
New York’s Attorney General filed a civil rights suit against Harvey Weinstein.
Kellyanne Conway said you have to “consider all sides” when defending the White House’s response to allegations of domestic violence against former staffer Rob Porter.
A Disney vacation just got more expensive.
Team USA’s only mom talks parenting on skis.
Breaking down what exactly “The Bachelor Winter Games” is all about.
The U.S. figure skating team is making history with a record number of Asian-Americans.
U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon is unimpressed by the “generic” Olympic condoms.
Judges were slammed for ranking Rippon’s flawless performance third.
Listening to George Clooney talk about his love for Amal is about as romantic as it gets.
