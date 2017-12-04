POLITICS
Monday's Morning Email: Trump Attacks The FBI Following Flynn Plea

And urged his followers to sue ABC News.
TRUMP ATTACKS FBI IN WAKE OF MICHAEL FLYNN PLEA The president tweeted Sunday about how the FBI’s reputation was “in Tatters” and urged his followers to sue ABC News. Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says there might be an obstruction of justice case against the president based off of his tweets. Flynn plead guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador. [HuffPost] [Tweet Share on Facebook]

U.S., SOUTH KOREA LAUNCH EXTENSIVE AERIAL DRILLS “The United States and South Korea went ahead with large-scale joint aerial drills on Monday, a move North Korea had said would push the Korean peninsula to ‘the brink of nuclear war,’ ignoring calls from Russia and China to call them off.” [HuffPost]

BILLY BUSH CONFIRMED IT WAS TRUMP ON THE INFAMOUS ACCESS HOLLYWOOD TAPE And said he believed the women accusing the president of sexual misconduct. [HuffPost]

OBAMA: ELECT MORE WOMEN “Because men seem to be having some problems these days.” [HuffPost]

MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER DREAMERS WOULD BE ‘RIDICULOUS’ Funding for the federal government is due to run out on Friday. [HuffPost]

FAMED MET CONDUCTOR ACCUSED OF MOLESTING TEEN FOR YEARS The Metropolitan Opera in New York heard of the allegations in 2016 ― and did nothing. [HuffPost]

WHAT MOVING THE ISRAELI EMBASSY TO JERUSALEM WOULD MEAN Experts warn the expected move by the Trump administration would lead to an “absolute explosion” in the region. [HuffPost]

HOW TO REPORT SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT A PREVIOUS JOB Legal experts weigh in. [HuffPost]

DRAKE GETTING CAUGHT POTENTIALLY MIXING A DRINK At this Raptors game is all of us being caught red-handed. [HuffPost]

INSIDE AMAZON’S PIVOT TO VIDEO Video reviews, that is. [Quartz]

ROLL TIDE Alabama squeaked into the fight for college football’s national title, joining Oklahoma, Georgia and Clemson. [HuffPost]

THERE’S NOW A STREET NAMED AFTER RIHANNA And everyone wants to move there. [HuffPost]

