Monday's Morning Email: What To Expect As Mueller Indictment Looms

TRUMP MET A BUNCH OF REPORTERS’ KIDS AT THE WHITE HOUSE FOR HALLOWEEN AND GAVE A QUOTE FOR THE AGES “I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don’t know.” [HuffPost]

THESE ARE THE COSTUMES THAT ARE KILLING THE HALLOWEEN COSTUME GAME SO FAR Kim Kardashian rocked it as Cher, Demi Lovato is the spitting image of Selena, and then there’s this dog ― who went as a mop. But the real winner was this 3-year-old girl whose mom transformed her wheelchair into Cinderella’s carriage. [HuffPost]

BE HONEST: HAVE YOU ALREADY FINISHED SEASON 2 OF ‘STRANGER THINGS?’ If you have, this spoiler-packed article is for you. If not ― here’s all the questions we have so far. [HuffPost]

ON THE EVE OF HALLOWEEN Enjoy these 17 terrifying short stories. Warning: We already know we’re going to have nightmares. [HuffPost]

HOW YOUR PERSONALITY TYPE IS SABOTAGING YOUR WORKOUT GOALS We see you, fellow Type-A’ers. [HuffPost]

HOW ERRORS CREATE THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE “But while the dictionary offers neat columns of words, followed by clear and definitive meanings, it is a haphazard document at its heart. Language itself is a constantly shifting, changing thing, so any guidebook to it also reflects those shifts and changes ― and over time, the book itself must be edited and reedited to reflect an evolving linguistic reality.” [HuffPost]

