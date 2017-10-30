Monday's Morning Email: What To Expect As Mueller Indictment Looms

TOP STORIES
AS A MUELLER INDICTMENT REPORTEDLY LOOMS Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said to watch President Donald Trump’s reaction, as he believes special counsel Robert Mueller will be doing, when anyone named in a reported sealed indictment is taken into custody as soon as today. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
KEVIN SPACEY RESPONDED TO ALLEGATIONS THAT HE SEXUALLY HARASSED THEN-14-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY RAPP With a statement that also declared publicly he is gay for the first time. Many celebrities reacted furiously on Twitter. [HuffPost]
EVERYONE LOOK TIRED IN THE OFFICE? They probably were up late watching the 10-inning spectacular that was Game 5 of the World Series last night. The Astros pulled out a win to take the series lead, 3-2, over the LA Dodgers. [Reuters]
TRUMP’S APPROVAL RATING HITS NEW ALL-TIME LOW For last week. [HuffPost]
PUERTO RICO ELECTRIC POWER CANCELS CONTROVERSIAL $300 MILLION WHITEFISH ENERGY DEAL TO RESTORE POWER The two-year-old firm had only two full-time employees when Hurricane Maria hit the island more than a month ago. [HuffPost]
NOW THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL A SCORCHED EARTH INTERVIEW Former House Speaker John Boehner laid into former colleague Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). [HuffPost]
NO, THIS IOWA TEENAGER DIDN’T WRECK HIS STATE’S HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET Because of his costly treatments for his genetic disorder. Take a look at this case study in Obamacare success and failure. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
TRUMP MET A BUNCH OF REPORTERS’ KIDS AT THE WHITE HOUSE FOR HALLOWEEN AND GAVE A QUOTE FOR THE AGES “I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don’t know.” [HuffPost]
THESE ARE THE COSTUMES THAT ARE KILLING THE HALLOWEEN COSTUME GAME SO FAR Kim Kardashian rocked it as Cher, Demi Lovato is the spitting image of Selena, and then there’s this dog ― who went as a mop. But the real winner was this 3-year-old girl whose mom transformed her wheelchair into Cinderella’s carriage. [HuffPost]
BE HONEST: HAVE YOU ALREADY FINISHED SEASON 2 OF ‘STRANGER THINGS?’ If you have, this spoiler-packed article is for you. If not ― here’s all the questions we have so far. [HuffPost]
ON THE EVE OF HALLOWEEN Enjoy these 17 terrifying short stories. Warning: We already know we’re going to have nightmares. [HuffPost]
HOW YOUR PERSONALITY TYPE IS SABOTAGING YOUR WORKOUT GOALS We see you, fellow Type-A’ers. [HuffPost]
HOW ERRORS CREATE THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE “But while the dictionary offers neat columns of words, followed by clear and definitive meanings, it is a haphazard document at its heart. Language itself is a constantly shifting, changing thing, so any guidebook to it also reflects those shifts and changes ― and over time, the book itself must be edited and reedited to reflect an evolving linguistic reality.” [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
“Ireland wanted to forget. But the dead don’t always stay buried.”
ISIS has made threats against Prince George and his school, according to British media.
Behind the 672,000-gallon oil spill you didn’t hear about.
The Afghan Taliban is seeing an uptick in heroin cash, which provides up to 60 percent of its income.
Rose McGowan was reportedly offered $1 million in Weinstein hush money.
A 12-year-old survived his suicide jump off an overpass, but the driver whose car he struck died.
Two Navy SEALs are under suspicion in a Green Beret’s death in Mali.
Five years after Sandy, New York’s power grid is still vulnerable.
Meet the doll-loving heiress who became the mother of forensic science.
Could Sacramento be the next Houston when it comes to flooding?
Of course Barack Obama is reporting for jury duty.
We, too, are in mourning over Alexander Skarsgård’s new haircut.
It finally feels like winter comfort food season, so you’re welcome for these cozy recipes.
Jelena shippers: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted hanging out again.
How to lose (and get back) thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoins after forgetting your PIN.
In cool media news, The New York Times is now available as a Tor Onion service, which for tech newbies means that it can be accessed without being monitored or censored.
We are terrified by the idea of “fun-sized” salad as Halloween treats. But then we saw what all the candy Americans buy for Halloween looks like in one insanely large pumpkin.
St. Louis has committed to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
Yes, there are photos of the Donald Trump Jr. “peasant hunt.”
The reunion of the cast of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” was wait for it ― magical.
And it’s Monday, so we all pretty much feel like this giant 450-pound seal blocking an airport runway in Alaska.
