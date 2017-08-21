Monday's Morning Email: What To Expect From Trump's Afghanistan Strategy

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO LAY OUT AFGHANISTAN STRATEGY TONIGHT His national security advisers have lobbied for an increase in troop levels. [Reuters]

10 SAILORS MISSING, 5 INJURED FOLLOWING WARSHIP COLLISION EAST OF SINGAPORE This is the second time in a little over two months that a U.S. warship has had a major collision in Asian waters. [Reuters]

THE BURDEN OF HATE HuffPost examined the rise of modern white supremacy, from Charleston to Charlottesville. Follow our timeline and track hate. [HuffPost]

ICAHN EXITS BEFORE CRITICAL NEW YORKER PIECE “Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who resigned as President Donald Trump’s special adviser on regulations on Friday, did so just hours before The New Yorker magazine published a critical article that detailed his potential conflict of interest and questioned whether he had acted illegally.” [HuffPost]

A LOOK AT TRUMP’S CHIEF OF STAFF IN LIGHT OF STEVE BANNON’S DEPARTURE Three weeks into John Kelly’s tenure, the question is: Has he gotten through to the president? [HuffPost]

THE DESPERATE NEED FOR DIAPER BANKS “This gap in the social safety net has given rise to a new charitable institution in America: the diaper bank. The first U.S. diaper bank opened in Tucson, Arizona, in 2000, after several years of volunteer-driven holiday diaper drives. In the last 17 years, hundreds more have been established across the country, distributing millions of diapers to families in need.” [HuffPost]