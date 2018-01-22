Monday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know As The Government Shutdown Drags Into The Work Week

Thanks again to Ariel Edwards-Levy for filling in ― back to the regular scheduled programming!

SHUTDOWN HEADS INTO DAY THREE The Senate is set to vote todayon a three-week funding bill to reopen the government ― but it’s not clear if it can pass. The shutdown is about to get a lot more visible as it extends into the work week and federal workers are forced to go without pay. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) blasted White House aide Stephen Miller for making negotiations, which have revolved around immigration, “difficult.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

RUSSIAN BOTS ARE AMPLIFYING THE #SCHUMERSHUTDOWN HASHTAG ”#SchumerShutdown has surpassed #ReleaseTheMemo as the highest trending hashtag among Russian influence campaigns.” [HuffPost]

THE SECOND WOMEN’S MARCH DRAWS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF WOMEN NATIONWIDE Here’s what it felt like a year later. Check out the best signs, as well as Viola Davis’ must-watch speech. And take a look at what Trump had to say about it. [HuffPost]

TWO IED’S EXPLODE AT FLORIDA MALL No one was injured in the blasts at the mall 30 minutes outside of Tampa. [HuffPost]

ROSANNA ARQUETTE TEARED UP THANKING FELLOW ‘SILENCE BREAKERS’ AT THE SAG AWARDS Arquette is one of the many to accuse Harvey Weinstein. Here’s what Alison Brie had to say about her brother-in-law, James Franco, who attended the SAG Awards amid sexual misconduct allegations. Aziz Ansari opted out of appearing, and no one clapped when his name was read as a nominee. Sterling K. Brown made awards show history for the second time this year. And of course ― check out all the red carpet looks and this year’s winners. [HuffPost]

IF YOU DON’T LIVE ON THE EAST COAST The Super Bowl will be one you watch for the commercials as the Eagles and Patriots advance to the big game. Speaking of the Patriots, folks were none-too-pleased about the team everyone loves to hate (this reporter is still not over Spygate). [HuffPost]

‘ONE SON, FOUR OVERDOSES, SIX HOURS’ What happens when you follow a family struggling with addiction for a year. [NYT]

HUFFPOST OPINION: HAVE WE LEARNED NOTHING FROM HEATH LEDGER’S DEATH, TEN YEARS ON? “Some of the bigger names include Michael Jackson (2009, propofol and alprazolam); Whitney Houston (2012, cocaine, alprazolam and muscle relaxers); “Glee” star Cory Monteith (2013, heroin and alcohol); Philip Seymour Hoffman (2014, a mix of heroin, cocaine, alprazolam and amphetamines); Prince (2016, fentanyl); and Tom Petty (2017, fentanyl, oxycodone and alprazolam). For close observers, the pharmacopeia of this grim tally contained clues as to the nature and evolution of the opioid epidemic.” [HuffPost]

