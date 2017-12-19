Here's What Actually Happens To The Money In Wishing Wells

Workers tasked with cleaning the fountains often just take the money if it’s only a few coins.

Or, someone could come along to grab a coin for their own pocket. That practice is relatively common in New York City, as the park fountains are only cleaned every couple of weeks. The Atlantic discovered that many fountain coins (at least the ones that aren’t in tourist attractions) get plucked away by those in need.

The money that does remain, if it’s a substantial amount, tends to be used for fountain upkeep or charitable donations.