Monica Lewinsky Can't Believe National Intern Day Is Really A Thing

July 26 marks the second annual National Intern Day, and former intern Monica Lewinsky can’t believe such a thing even exists.

Not familiar with National Intern Day? You’re not alone and, chances are, someone will blame an intern for that.

The commemorative day was started by WayUp, a website that helps early-career professionals explore job and internship opportunities.

Participants in the day are encouraged to “celebrate” their low-paid or unpaid temporary staffers by giving them lunch and making (probably self-serving) social media posts using the hashtag #NationalInternDay.

It should be noted that the press release for the event doesn’t suggest paying interns a fair wage, providing health care, or offering any long-term benefits beyond some pizza or sandwiches.

The release also doesn’t mention how interns often get taken advantage of in many different ways, which may be why Lewinsky, a former White House intern who had an affair with President Bill Clinton, was taken aback by the news.

She wasn’t the only skeptic.

happy #NationalInternDay. experience does not pay current bills. pay your interns. — DANYA (@notdanya) July 26, 2018

Hey girl, run out and get yourself a nice card for #NationalInternDay. Take it out of the petty cash fund and be sure to get a receipt. — Ocular Nervosa (@ocularnervosa) July 26, 2018

Woah happy #NationalInternDay ! A whole day dedicated to those people who’ve had to sacrifice financially in an unpaid, overworked position in order to even attempt to get a foot in the door to their future careers. — mb (@SupremoEmo) July 26, 2018

#NationalInternDay An intern is just a volunteer indentured servant who isn't technically indebted to their owners. The struggle is real. pic.twitter.com/SA9MV839u8 — Mic Blades (@Mic_Blades) July 26, 2018