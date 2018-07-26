Monica Lewinsky Can't Believe National Intern Day Is Really A Thing

July 26 marks the second annual National Intern Day, and former intern Monica Lewinsky can’t believe such a thing even exists.
Not familiar with National Intern Day? You’re not alone and, chances are, someone will blame an intern for that.
The commemorative day was started by WayUp, a website that helps early-career professionals explore job and internship opportunities.
Participants in the day are encouraged to “celebrate” their low-paid or unpaid temporary staffers by giving them lunch and making (probably self-serving) social media posts using the hashtag #NationalInternDay.
It should be noted that the press release for the event doesn’t suggest paying interns a fair wage, providing health care, or offering any long-term benefits beyond some pizza or sandwiches.
The release also doesn’t mention how interns often get taken advantage of in many different ways, which may be why Lewinsky, a former White House intern who had an affair with President Bill Clinton, was taken aback by the news.
She wasn’t the only skeptic.