Monica Lewinsky Shares New Details Of Her Affair With Bill Clinton

“I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern,” she wrote in the essay. “I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot. (Although power imbalances — and the ability to abuse them — do exist even when the sex has been consensual.)”

Lewinsky, who has mostly avoided the spotlight since the scandal, explained her decision to be featured in the A&E docuseries in another Vanity Fair essay published this week.