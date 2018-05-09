Town & Country Magazine Uninvited Monica Lewinsky From An Event Because Of Bill Clinton

Town & Country magazine disinvited Monica Lewinsky from its annual philanthropic summit on Wednesday because Bill Clinton was attending, HuffPost has learned.
Lewinsky tweeted, somewhat cryptically, on Wednesday:
dear world:
please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and ―then after i’ve accepted― uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.
it’s 2018.
emily post would def not approve.
Me
Town & Country did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Clinton attended the summit on Wednesday to introduce Emma Gonzalez, an advocate for gun control and survivor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
HuffPost confirmed with attendees that Lewinsky was uninvited from the summit.
Lewinsky, who famously had an affair with Clinton when he was in office, has seen her profile and reputation rise along with the current Me Too moment. Many have acknowledged the sexist way she was villainized by the press and many politicians in the ’90s. She was sent into exile for years, as she’s written, while Clinton’s reputation as an elder statesman only grew.
