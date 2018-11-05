Mo'Nique Responds To Rebel Wilson's Claim About Plus-Size Romantic Comedy Stars

Rebel Wilson got the publicity push for her new movie, “Isn’t It Romantic,” off to a rough start with some heavily criticized remarks on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week.

Wilson sat down with DeGeneres Oct. 31 to chat about the film, which co-stars Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth and opens on Valentine’s Day 2019. At one point during the interview, the “Pitch Perfect” actress praised “Isn’t It Romantic” for breaking away from Hollywood tropes, and said she was “proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.”

Twitter was quick to point out, however, that Wilson overlooked a number of plus-size actresses who’ve starred in romantic comedies before.

I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads 🤔 https://t.co/l2uEpwvcsF — Halfapintdoll (@Halfapintdoll) November 1, 2018

I still can’t believe that Rebel Wilson doubled down on the lie that she’s the first fat actress to star in a rom-com. Like Mo’Nique didn’t snag a handsome doctor in Phat Girlz! Like Queen Latifah didn’t get Common AND LL Cool J! — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) November 3, 2018

As Georgia Byrd in 2006’s “Last Holiday,” Queen Latifah fell for LL Cool J’s Sean Williams after embarking on a luxury European vacation assuming she had just weeks to live. That same year, Mo’Nique starred as the “succulent” Jazmin Biltmore in “Phat Girlz,” where she romanced a buff Nigerian doctor, Tunde Jonathan (Jimmy Jean-Louis), at a Palm Springs resort.

Others went a step further, and said Wilson’s comments amounted to another example of black erasure in popular culture.

My thoughts on Rebel Wilson’s statement about being “the first plus size woman to star in a romantic comedy”: pic.twitter.com/zsilmfCSeS — Nabela (@Nabela) November 1, 2018

Erasure is not equality. They were first, that is the truth. She's lying & it is a bad look for her & this movie — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) November 2, 2018

By Saturday, Mo’Nique herself chimed in on Twitter, suggesting Wilson “take a moment and know the history” of romantic comedies before making such bold claims about her casting.

Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 3, 2018

Later that day, Wilson responded by telling Mo’Nique it was “never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements,” and offered praise for both her and Queen Latifah.

Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2018