Monitoring web traffic for optimum e-commerce development

Creating the perfect e-commerce site is just the first step to online business success. To make your website work for you, it is crucial to monitor the traffic to your site, so that you can adapt it to suit the preferences of your customers. This article explores three key areas of your e-commerce site that you ought to be focusing on, to continue developing your digital marketing and customer relations strategies.

1. The peak usage times

Any website monitoring dashboard worth its salt will tell you which days of the week, and which times of day, customers are most likely to visit your site. Why is this information useful? For many reasons! First and foremost, knowing what times of day your site is attracting most visitors will enable you to time your blog posts and announcements.

For example, releasing a new marketing campaign at 3 AM when there are few people around to create a buzz on social media or click through to your site from the links you are posting is not such a smart idea.

On the contrary, if you know that most people visit your website at 5-6 PM on a Monday (this is common for most sites, as this is the time when everybody is leaving work and surfing the web on their commute home), this is the ideal time to release that enticing new blog post or that once in a lifetime marketing campaign.

In short: Monitoring peak usage times aids e-commerce development because it enables you to make the best possible impact.

2. The exit rates

An 'exit rate' is the rate at which visitors to your site leave your site on a given page. Unpopular, slow to load, or unattractive pages on your site will have higher exit rates than others because your visitors will become bored or repelled by the contents of those pages and click away from your site at that point.

Monitoring exit rates aid e-commerce development because it enables you to see instantly which pages of your site you need to brush up on, revamp and redevelop so that they turn visitors ON instead of turning them OFF. That said, some web pages naturally have high exit rates without being a cause for concern.

A prime example is the 'transaction completed' page of your e-commerce site: here, it's no problem for the customer to click away from your site as they already did what you want them to do and bought something.

3. Where your clicks are coming from

Which websites are causing customers to find your site? Is Facebook the main source of clicks on links to your site, for instance? If so, it could be profitable to intensify your Facebook marketing campaign. If you notice that many clicks are coming from a particular region of the world, it could be worthwhile doing some research into how you can best appeal to consumers from that region, capitalizing on the interest that is already being demonstrated.