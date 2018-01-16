Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor: "Our Monsters are Always Craving New Jokes"

With apologies to Mama Gump, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor at Walt Disney World is like the proverbial box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get. No two performances are alike. It is one of the few attractions at the Orlando-based theme park that can make that claim.

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor (MILF? That can’t be right) is a show that combines digitally-animated characters, offscreen performers, and immersive real-time audience interaction. The premise for the all-ages show is simple: Monstropolis, once powered by screams captured from humans, is now powered by laughter. Monster comedians, including Monster of Ceremonies Mike Wazowski (“that’s Wazowski with one eye”), aim to collect enough audience laughter to fill a giant canister.

While the spine of the approximately 10-min. stage show is set, each segment gains new life on repeated visits as audience members, in the immortal words of Candid Camera creator Allan Funt, are caught “in the act of being themselves.” The magic, says the show’s director Christopher Oyen, is when the cast can coax audience members out of their comfort zone to “play.” It’s a delicate act.

“The last thing you want is the moment in that classic Your Show of Shows sketch (a parody of ‘This is Your Life’ in which a reluctant audience member portrayed by Sid Caesar has to be chased down and carried onstage kicking and screaming),” Oyen said. “We’re not here to create that kind of embarrassment. One of the things we work on while training cast members is the idea of making a moment work for that specific guest. You can always find cheap and easy gags that would make the rest of the audience laugh at the expense of someone, and if that someone isn’t playing Long, that’s all it is; making fun. That’s not what we’re about. Our smart and gifted improvisers have the right kind of spirit to make good judgment calls.”

Interaction shows often elicit an inner civil war in audience members torn between, “Pick me” and “Don’t pick me.” “That’s what we’re watching for,” Oyen said. “We look for the people who are having fun, but we also look for the people who you want to convince to have fun. (It happens often) that you have an initially reluctant person who discovers, ‘This is fun,’ and they have this tremendous memory to bring back home with them. Or better still, their kids do. These interactive kinds of experiences allow children to watch their parents play.”

For example, during one segment, a two-headed monster duo prods random audience members flashed on the screen to embody characters from Monsters, Inc. “Sully” is encouraged to make scary faces. “Randall” is charged with making himself invisible. “Boo,” a preschooler or younger, simply has to look adorable.

How does the camera find the most promising audience prospects? “We’re screening the audience as they are seated,” Oyen said. “We identify those folks who we think want to play and those we think might enjoy playing. We’ve never seen a bum audience.”

Who is the favorite type of participant? “Hard to say,” Oyen shared. “But grandma and grandpa are usually comic gold. Watching the process of convincing a curmudgeonly grandpa to come out of his shell; that’s just magic. But you have to be careful; you have to get the right kind of guy who gets delighted by this but doesn’t often get the opportunity to be in the middle of the action.”

Oyen, a veteran of Chicago’s Second City company and the co-founder of the New York-based Chicago City Limits troupe, has been this show’s director for five years. Prior to that, he created and directed the Adventurer’s Club, a period-themed nightclub located in the former Pleasure Island entertainment district. He also worked with Turtle Talk with Crush at Epcot, which makes similar use of digital puppetry technology, improvisational comedy and audience interaction.

His favorite Laugh Floor moment thus far occurred one late afternoon. “It was post-parade and hot,” Oyen recalled. “A grandfather fell asleep. We caught him on camera and made a running gag out of going back to him being unresponsive to questions throughout the show. The laughs got bigger and bigger as he remained asleep. Finally, the little kid sitting next to him nudged him to wake him up. He threw his arm out like a hibernating bear and rolled over to the other side. That’s comic paydirt.”

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor marked its 10th anniversary last April. It never gets old. The show evolves with advancements in digital puppetry technology. The cast must be skilled in improvisation, be good voice actors and be at the top of their game at audience interaction, sensitive to those who simply want to watch.