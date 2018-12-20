Monterey Bay Aquarium Apologizes For Referring To Otter As 'Thicc'

Chandra Prescod-Weinstein, a theoretical physicist at the University of Washington, put the accidental racism issue front and center in a tweet she has since made private, according to the Sacramento Bee.

I’m certain that [the Monterey Bay Aquarium] didn’t realize that they were basically comparing Black women to animals by using AAVE that developed to talk about Black women’s bodies to describe an animal. But that’s pretty bad.

Another Twitter user used the problematic tweet to explain why people who aren’t African-American should avoid cultural appropriating black culture to begin with.