Trouble sleeping? This recipe is for you…

MOON MILK

2-ingredient magical drink for sleep

My version of MOON MILK has just 2 ingredients: warm milk + tart cherry concentrate.

WARM MILK is a classic calming bedtime ritual and TART CHERRIES are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the body’s internal clock and sleep-wake cycle.

NOTE: This recipe calls for thick tart cherry concentrate which is the super-charged version of tart cherry juice. Tart cherry concentrate has the juice of over 60 cherries in every 2 tablespoons.

SCIENCE: In this study, adults who drank 4 tablespoons of tart cherry juice concentrate every day for 7 days slept about 40 mins longer each night, compared to the participants who drank the placebo. Another recent study found insomniacs who started drinking tart cherry juice got 84 more mins of sleep each night.

Get the MOON MILK recipe >> HERE <<

BONUS: Add unsweetened cocoa powder to MOON MILK for a no-added-sugar hot chocolate drink. Mmmm.