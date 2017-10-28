WEIRD NEWS
Your Halloween Costume Will Never Top This Dog Who Went As A Mop

Cleaning never looked so cute.

By Hilary Hanson

If you’re still scrambling for the perfect costume this Halloween, you can chill. Because you’re not going to top Keki.

Photos of the Hungarian puli’s stellar costume started going viral after appearing on various social media sites this week. If you’re not familiar with Hungarian pulis, know that they are dogs that look like big mops.

That means Keki had a leg up when it came to going as ... a mop.

Housework can be ruff.

Dawn Borntrager of Fresh Start Photo was among those who took pictures of Keki at the MainStrasse Paw-Rade — a Halloween parade for pets — in Covington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

Photos and video of Keki have gone viral because, well, have you seen this dog?

Keki’s genius owner, a veterinarian with All Creatures Animal Hospital, was not immediately available to talk to HuffPost. However, a person mysteriously identified only as “a source close to Keki” told The Dodo that Keki loved “the attention and petting” she got while in costume.

