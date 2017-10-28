Your Halloween Costume Will Never Top This Dog Who Went As A Mop

If you’re still scrambling for the perfect costume this Halloween, you can chill. Because you’re not going to top Keki.

Photos of the Hungarian puli’s stellar costume started going viral after appearing on various social media sites this week. If you’re not familiar with Hungarian pulis, know that they are dogs that look like big mops.

That means Keki had a leg up when it came to going as ... a mop.

All Creatures Animal Hospital Housework can be ruff.

Dawn Borntrager of Fresh Start Photo was among those who took pictures of Keki at the MainStrasse Paw-Rade — a Halloween parade for pets — in Covington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

A post shared by Dawn (@that_girl_dawn) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Photos and video of Keki have gone viral because, well, have you seen this dog?

this is the greatest thing in the world right now kill dana i am serious pic.twitter.com/0cENz7FyMs — darth:™ (@darth) October 23, 2017

my name is mop

i am not dog

pls dip me in

the soapy sog



i wish to clean

ur messy floor

i am not dog

i'm mop for sure pic.twitter.com/quxqimYggb — Kate Gray 🇨🇦 (@hownottodraw) October 23, 2017

Look at this mop dog Halloween costume 😍😍😍 I am DONE. pic.twitter.com/P846tuTxMp — Gareth Fernandez (@GARETHFERNANDEZ) October 27, 2017