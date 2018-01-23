Here's Why You're Probably Getting More Drunk Than You Realize

“222 Words” is a series that gives you 222-word explanations to the questions that would normally get lost in a day’s news cycle. Read them while you’re bored at work.

********

In December 2017, a peer-reviewed medical journal reported the size of wine glasses in England had ballooned since the 1700s, but particularly around 1990. Now glasses are over 15 ounces, from a starting point of around 2.

Alcohol consumption also increased during that period ― and while the research didn’t prove the glass size prompted the increased imbibing, it questioned whether that could be part of the reason.

And that’s not all to be confused about these days.

Instants via Getty Images Are these wine glasses too large?

Many people might order a drink at a bar and think they’re getting just that ― one drink. But plenty of beers today have a higher alcohol content than the standard 4 or even 5 percent ― and every percentage change increases your blood alcohol dramatically. Different wine percentages of course, would have the same effect.

And many bartenders don’t use a measuring cup for liquor for mixed drinks (because it looks cool) ― meaning there’s no way to know exactly how much alcohol you have in that gin and tonic.

Further obscuring the amount you’re drinking, a pint of beer (or 16 ounces) is often over two units or “drinks,” according to the government. And with larger wine glasses and arbitrary bartender pours ― who knows?!

So while you think you’re drinking casually, it’s become frustratingly easy to drink way more than intended.

********

For more on this subject: