More London Hot Clicks From Agatha Christie, Mel Brooks, Paddy Chayevsky via Ivo van Hove, and Mike Bartlett

London—Important theater continues holding blazingly forth on local stages:

Witness for the Prosecution – London County Hall: “Welcome to the Old Bailey,” the usher intones as you enter. You’re not entering the Old Bailey. You’re entering a site-specific presentation of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, which the author—as famous as any author in the 20th century—adapted only reluctantly from her 1925 short story Traitor Hands after repeated encouragement by producer Peter Saunders. You’re in the sumptuous London County Hall chamber and on a plush seat with a small desk ledge before you. Christie’s courtroom drama unfolds in the adaptable space in front of the judge’s imposing desk and chair. Leonard Vole (Jack McMullen) is on trial for the murder of rich 56-year-old Emily Jane French, but he, a seemingly forthright if terrified fellow, maintains his innocence. Defense attorney Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC (David Yelland) believes him and does his silken best to argue Vole’s innocence before Mr. Justice Wainwright (Patrick Godfrey) as well as before the jury (patrons seated to the Justice’s right) and against Mr. Myers QC (Philip Franks). Sir Wilfrid is building a convincing case until Vole’s actress wife Romaine (Catherine Steadman) chooses to become the titular witness for the prosecution. At that point, all judicial hell breaks loose and is only altered with the late discovery of letters that might prove Romaine has perjured herself. That Christie is ingenious at plotting is one of life’s undeniable truths, and this stage adaptation is again proof, although it hasn’t run anywhere near the length of The Mousetrap, which opened in 1950 and is still going strong. Everything about this revival is as near perfect as could be hoped. Needless to say, the venue is a big part of its perfection as sheer entertainment.

Young Frankenstein – Garrick: Mel Brooks may be 91, but he still has the old high-hilarity knack. He didn’t have it quite under control when he opened Young Frankenstein on Broadway 10 years ago last week—with his merry songs, with the book co-authored by Tom Meehan (who died only three months ago) and with direction by Susan Stroman. Obviously agitated by the box-office miss following the mammoth hit that was The Producers (same Brooks, Meehan, Stroman combo), he decided not to let bygones be bygones. He’s tweaked Young Frankenstein this way and that. Since I’m not going to pretend remembering every detail of the previous version, I’ll only say that it looks as if Brooks and Stroman have stripped the parodic tuner to everything genuinely funny. It looks as if only a few songs have been excised and one new one, the opener, added. Whether the jokes remaining are the same or are ratcheted up doesn’t matter. Brooks keeps the laughs coming as Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced, please, as Frahkensteen and played by affable and versatile Hadley Fraser) returns to his Transylvania family home. He’s there to experiment with reanimating dead tissue and so produces green-faced, green-handed Monster (Shuler Hensley, recreating his 2007 role with heavy-footed aplomb). There are so many comic Young Frankenstein peaks now that were they graphed, the result would look like a mountain range. Highpoints? Certainly the Monster crashing into the humble abode of blind hermit (Patrick Clancy) and Frankenstein, the Monster and company singing and dancing to Irving Berlin’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” during which the creative Stroman again outdoes herself. With major contributions from Ross Noble as Igor (pronounced, please, as I-gor), Summer Strallen, Dianne Pilkington, and Lesley Joseph. The sets are Beowulf Boritt’s, who’s new to the team. Costumes are by William Ivey Long and wigs by Paul Huntley, who are not.

Network –National Theatre’s Lyttelton: Director Ivo van Hove likes nothing better than to shake up the classics, which you might say the 1976 Paddy Chayevsky-Sidney Lumet Network flick is. It’s the story of Walter-Cronkite-like newscaster Howard Beale, who goes off the mental deep end and is mad as hell and can’t take it anymore, and of Diana Christensen, the UBS (for Union Broadcasting Systems) minion, who sees Beale’s mental slippage as potentially ratcheting up the network’s low ratings. Van Hove is having a jolly time lifting the Oscar-winning Chayevsky screenplay (one of three he penned) from celluloid to the wide Lytellton stage. He’s had his longtime collaborator Jan Versweyveld create a bustling television studio, complete with huge screen upstage center and, to audience right, a couple banks of tables at which some patrons are served dinner by roaming waiters and waitresses. Now it’s Bryan Cranston, making his National debut as Beale, and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, as Christensen. He’s cracking up, and she’s not only battling to keep Beale on the air but also carrying on a loveless affair with Beale friend and UBS exec Max Schumacher (Douglas Henshall). To call this Network a multi-media event is a gross understatement. Indeed the multi- part is von Hove’s point. He’s using television—not unlike Chayevsky—as a mixed blessing and as a larger metaphor for the corrupted world we lived in 40 years ago and inhabit now. You bet there’s mention of terrorism and mass murders in the 1976 depicted, while included on that screen are images of actors Harry Guardino and Joey Heatherton to conjure period. Indeed, part of van Hove’s point is confusing spectators by offering too many things to watch at the same time. While all sorts of radical behavior carry on—Max argues with his betrayed wife Louise (Caroline Faber), Max and Diana have compulsive intercourse—script problems do arise that may not be Chayevsky’s doing but attributable to the changes adapter Lee Hall has made. Throughout a script chockablock with television being sinister this and menacing that, the gabble may not add up to much profound. At the end when Beale’s story concludes, there’s a summing up so bromidic I’m not convinced I heard it correctly. But the whole damn thing is so theatrical—acted, directed and created with such bravura—that no one will mind. By the way, the run is sold out, but there are Day Seats and Friday Rush is help the determined.