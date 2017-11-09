MORE MONSTROUSLY BAD ODDS THAN EVIL, YET AGAIN

<!-- /* Font Definitions */ @font-face {font-family:"Cambria Math"; panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:roman; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;} /* Style Definitions */ p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:""; margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman",serif; mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";} .MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; mso-default-props:yes; font-size:10.0pt; mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;} @page WordSection1 {size:8.5in 11.0in; margin:1.0in 1.0in 1.0in 1.0in; mso-header-margin:.5in; mso-footer-margin:.5in; mso-paper-source:0;} div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;} -->

I remember in the days after the Newtown horror, we listen to the same question over and over: “How could this happen?” Later we were asking it about Fort Lauderdale, then Miami. The horror of Las Vegas has not yet left our consciousness, and now, once again, we’re asking it about Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yet of all the questions one can and will be asking about this tragedy and previous ones, this is really the easiest to answer. There are a lot more psychologically and socially maladjusted and angry individuals in this country than we want to believe or care to deal with, and there is a ridiculous availability of guns. It’s just not that hard for the two categories to intersect. The President says mental health is involved. This may be the first time he’s been factually correct since the inauguration; now if he can just get to the second part – the guns.

While 300 million might be a fun number when talking about box office gross or a sliver of Warren Buffet’s fortune, it seems painfully beyond our ability to conceptualize as both our national population and the number of guns in the country.

But think about this. 1% of that number is a little over 3 million. One tenth of that 1% is 300,000, and one one-hundredth of that 1% is 30,000. So, if just one one-hundredth of 1% of our population is suffering mentally and emotionally on a serious enough level to commit mayhem, is living in a circumstance of pressure or abuse they are unequipped to handle, then that’s about 70 people per Congressional District (seven of which are entire states) who just might be facing the same sort of decision making that Adam Lanza or Esteben Santiago-Ruiz, or Stephen Paddock was facing. That’s a lot.

And what is each of those individual’s access to a firearm? The same arithmetic produces the following: There are roughly 690,000 firearms per Congressional District. That’s really a lot. So the relatively narrow odds (though still startling high) of finding a person disturbed enough to commit heinous acts, are ridiculously dwarfed by the availability of guns to that person. From time to time, those two groups are going to intersect, and unlike the petty criminal who may need to buy a cheap gun on the street, it turns out the potential mass shooter may just have to go to his Mom’s basement or pack his legal weapon and ammunition separately, or carry them, undetected, into a hotel in his suitcases. After all, he reserved a suite; he’s a preferred customer.

The words “evil” and “monster” are bound to be bandied around every time this happens, and all these shootings are monstrous, to be sure. The tragedy unspeakable. But when we calm down a bit we’re probably going to find that this was the last, desperate acting out not of an evil monster, but of a very disturbed man. Adam Lanza was a student who had few if any friends, was so painfully shy he could not look his classmates in the eye, clutched a briefcase across his chest, was a good student and very bright. Not one person has yet to say he ever posed a threat in thought or deed.

Santiago-Ruiz came back from Iraq a broken man and was hospitalized in his native Puerto Rico for mental illness. At one point he walked into an FBI office, apparently, and said voices were forcing him to pay attention to ISIS. Omar Mateen apparently harbored deeply conflicting emotions about his sexuality. We may never know Stephen Paddock’s story. Perhaps he carried a broken gene from his father. Perhaps something else.

The famous radio drama, “The Shadow,” used to begin with these words: “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!” What the Shadow really knew was human beings are capable of anything? Today he would also know that people in this country are generally not happy. They are too often lonely and alone, filled with angst, even amidst family or friends, even when newly married or newly parents. They suffer that they’re not attractive enough, successful enough, thin enough, tall enough, muscular or curvaceous enough, feel awkward in public, are under- or unemployed, got fired, disrespected, turned down for a job, a date…the list goes on. Suicide is twice as prevalent as murder. Are they evil monsters?

Maybe The Shadow would know that schools and open-air concerts are, in addition to being “soft” target, may not be everyone’s favorite memory. Again, who knows what drove Paddock, but how painful was school for Adam Lanza, who surely carried inner knowledge of his quirky, outsider character (no photo in the class yearbook, prone to “shutdowns”), and lack of social skills, exacerbated by leaving high school for a local college at sixteen. We’ll never know the depth or complexity of what drove him to sociopathic murder, but there are few places more excruciatingly painful to feel alone and powerless than school, and this was the location he picked to act out his moment of power.

And how soft a target is an airport, particularly baggage collection. Hundreds of people milling about, half-zombied with waiting, wondering if this is going to be the flight where their bags didn’t make it. Who, if anyone, is on their guard, at a music concert?