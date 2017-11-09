More Than a Dozen New Rules Seek to Modernize and Simplify SEC Disclosure Requirements

More than a dozen new rules governing everything from how corporate properties are described in financial documents to the design and layout of a financial prospectus have been proposed as part of an ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plan to modernize and simplify disclosure requirements for public companies, investment advisors and investment companies.

The goal behind the 13 proposed amendments will make documents and required reports easier to read and understand; less costly and burdensome for public companies, investors and advisors to create; and capable of supporting new technologies during the filing and reporting process with federal agencies, according to Laura Anthony, a securities attorney and founding partner of Legal and Compliance LLC in West Palm Beach.

In an October 31 blog post at the Securities Law Blog, Ms. Anthony provides details about 13 new proposed amendments that have evolved out of the SEC’s Disclosure Effectiveness Initiative, an effort focused on the use of “plain English” in filings and the elimination of unnecessary, burdensome or duplicative requirements.

In a nod to the evolution of information to digital formats, one of the Oct. 11 changes suggested by the SEC will support hyperlinks in documents to information that has already been filed with the agency rather than require it to be filed again on paper or on another form. In another proposal, certain forms must be tagged in Inline XBRL, a globally accepted digital format for exchanging financial information.

Ms. Anthony’s description of the 13 suggested rule amendments covers both content and process. Examples of some of the major new rules include:

Detailed descriptions of locations, capacities and utilization of such assets as plants, mines and other physical properties only if the properties are materially pertinent to the company or investors (Item 102).

Elimination of a company’s earliest-year financial conditions in year-to-year comparisons if that information is not material to current financial conditions or has been reported elsewhere (Item 303).

Companies’ ability to use “any presentation or information that it believes will enhance a readers’ understanding” of a company’s financial condition – a change that frees companies from the currently required five-year look-back period (Item 303).

A provision that allows companies to rely solely on EDGAR filings when reporting ownership of equity securities by a company officers, directors and other holders. If no delinquencies exist, companies can skip the reporting requirement (Item 405).

Streamlined instructions for prospectus documents, giving a company “flexibility in designing the page to tailor to their business and particular offering” instead of using currently required templates and instructions (Item 501(b)).

New language defining a “sub-underwriter” as a “dealer that is participating as an underwriter in an offering by committing to purchase securities from a principal underwriter for the securities but is not itself in privity of contract with the issuer of the securities” (Item 508).