More than HALF of British prefer a cookie rather than a night of passion with their other halves

Almost half of UK’s population is willing to give up on having sex to have a cookie, suggests a study conducted by the Simplyhealth organization.

Food and sex are certainly described by adults as two of their greatest pleasures

However, for Britons, the priorities are pretty clear: cookies and other sweet treats are way more important than their love life.

They would happily give up on becoming intimate even if it’s about a whole year, if they knew for sure they are getting dessert for each day.

1 in 10 patients feel a more intense pleasure whenever they consume sugary products, than when they have sex.

Their priorities are worrying considering 39% of Britain’s population is overweight, 33% has diabetes and 9% need dental work.

Their choices are the result of a vicious circle

Back in 2015, a team of researchers from Vancouver discovered sex life is incredibly affected by a higher intake of sugar.

An increased level of sugar will, in the first phase, destroy the liver, an organ that becomes sunk in glucose and fructose, two elements the liver normally transforms into fat.

Higher levels of glucose and hormones will suppress the hormone responsible with producing libido and unbalances the levels of testosterone and estrogen.

The consequences are not exactly ‘cute’ when it comes to your love life, because you will have no energy, no lust, and if you’re a man, problems such as erectile disfunctions will appear in less than two years.

The British authorities are not exactly concerned in the people’s sex life, but in these multiplying cases of chronic diseases who turn into something lethal.