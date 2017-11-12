More than I Expected

One of the delights of my college was the opportunity to volunteer. For example, a student might choose, as I did,, to go off to a nearby penitentiary to teach, and to a hospital associated with the medical school that was part of our university. At the latter, the job was removing cubes of paraffin containing samples of tissue from cardboard boxes that were deteriorating and placing the samples in plastic bags. For this service, we were invited to watch autopsies.

Probably a medical school student is prepared to witness bodies taken apart; as a college freshman, it was a challenge. I knew the body on the table was dead and I didn’t wince until one of the physicians accidentally let the head fall a couple of inches onto the stainless steel table. It was that thump that provided an abrupt enlightenment: some humans were actually dead. Intellectually, I knew of course that everyone dies, and I had even seen corpses in funeral homes, but I winced as if the body on the table were alive.

Years later, in the Netherlands, I saw the famous painting by Rembrandt of Dr. Tulp teaching anatomy by holding up, with a shiny instrument, muscles of an arm. As a freshman, however, I watched a lesson that was not confined to an arm, but that involved the deconstruction of an entire abdomen and then the sawing of a scull and removal of the brain. All organs were neatly put in pans where they presented a range of colors: gray and off-white, but mostly various shades of red.

My other job was at a so-called reformatory where I passed along to some of the prisoners what I had learned the previous week in a philosophy course at college. The professor in my course used an inverted waste-basket as his lectern as he discoursed on a Platonic dialogue. He began with Plato’s allegory of the cave, about how we live as if in a cave, facing the back wall, seeing shadows cast by a fire, shadows that we regard as reality. I was initially puzzled by the looks of recognition of the audience, it dawned on me that they were confined cells most of the time, cut off from the world they had known.

The difference was that the humans in the allegory did not know what they were missing, while the prisoners did, but were prevented from going there. What they had in common was being cut off from reality other than the wall of the cave or ell.