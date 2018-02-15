Female Journalists Tweet #MoreThanABabe To Protest Radio Bracket Ranking Women

Women in the news industry have started the #MoreThanABabe hashtag to protest a radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas, that has refused to end its long-running “Babe Bracket” ranking local female reporters and anchors by attractiveness.
The Babe Bracket has run on KABZ-FM 103.7 for over two decades. It involves the hosts of “The Show With No Name” pitting 16 women against each other, and the morning show’s listeners ultimately voting on who makes it through each round. A lingerie company sponsors the various brackets.
Despite widespread criticism ― including from Austin Kellerman, a news director of two local TV news outlets ― and the prevalence of the Me Too movement that calls attention to sexual harassment in various industries, the Babe Bracket contest for 2018 soldiers on.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) even went on the radio show to say “everybody enjoys [the bracket]” and that it was conducted in “good spirit.” He later clarified that he did’t endorse the competition.
The continuation of the bracket has led women from media outlets across the country to use #MoreThanABabe to share their personal stories, achievements and disdain for the objectification of women.
Here’s a look at what they’re are saying:
KABZ-FM 103.7 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For more #MoreThanABabe stories, you can check out the hashtag here.