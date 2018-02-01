Second Girl Sentenced For ‘Slender Man’ Stabbing

Both girls were tried as adults and were found to have mental health issues. Geyser was diagnosed with schizophrenia and oppositional defiant disorder after her arrest. Weier was diagnosed with a delusional disorder and a condition known as schizotypy.

Weier, 16, pleaded guilty in August to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, but said she should not be held accountable due to mental illness. Bohren, who also presided over her trial in December, ordered Weier to receive 25 years of mental health treatment.